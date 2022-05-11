DETROIT EDIBLES SHAKES THINGS UP IN MICHIGAN WITH THE LAUNCH OF FLOWERADE - A THC INFUSED POWDER DRINK MIX

NOVI, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Edibles announced today the launch of Flowerade, a THC infused powder drink mix. Starting May 16, Flowerade will be available at adult use, recreational Cannabis stores and medicinal marijuana shops across Michigan. The powder drink mix comes in three flavors – Tropical Punch, Lemon-Lime and Blue Crush and sold in 100Mg packs.

"Flowerade is an innovative and easy to use drink mix that allows any adult consumer to experience the benefits of THC in a simple and delicious way," said Tim Schuler, President and COO, D&K Ventures – the company that owns Detroit Edibles. "All you do is add Flowerade to your drink to enhance your hydration and experience the lightning-fast effects of the mix."

To create consumer awareness and excitement for Flowerade, Detroit Edibles will be launching a digital billboard campaign, running digital ads in online publications, and hosting sampling events across Michigan. Detroit Edibles is also creating a series of online videos to educate viewers on proper mixing, usage and consumption. These videos will be shared on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and at www.DetroitEdibles.com.

THC infused beverages are growing across the U.S. and Michigan because they appeal to every demographic of adult recreational or medical Cannabis consumer. In Michigan, THC infused beverage sales have increased 411% YTD from 2021.

"More adults are coming into our recreational stores looking for THC infused drink options," said Andrew Akash, Chief Business Officer, Breeze recreational Cannabis stores. "Whether you're an adult male or female, the low-sugar content, fast acting nature of the powder and all-inclusive self-dosing method of the mix appeals to just about everyone."

As the Michigan Cannabis industry continues to grow, Flowerade serves as a product experienced and new adult consumers can enjoy. Infused by Cannalicious Labs using nano encapsulated THC, Flowerade absorbs directly into the bloodstream for a quicker onset time, making it appealing to experienced adult Cannabis consumers. The ability to manage the amount of powder used in a drink makes it easy for newer adult Cannabis consumers to find the best dose for them.

"THC infused beverages are going to grow tremendously," said Schuler. "We plan to make Flowerade a leader in this segment and really shake things up in the Michigan Cannabis industry."

For more information about Flowerade, visit www.detroitedibles.com.

