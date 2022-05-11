Bruno Acar joins Admitad as Chief International Officer

HEILBRONN, Germany , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, the leading service provider of performance marketing services, appoints Bruno Acar as Chief International Officer. In his new position Mr. Acar will drive the international expansion of the fast growing IT-company, which exceeded $11 billion in total sales in 2021.

Bruno Acar has over 20 years of leadership experience in the digital industry, including his roles as Managing Director for the proptech platform HomeBeat.Live and Founder of Deploy.Berlin, a consulting network of top local professionals assisting foreign companies deploy their operations in the German capital Berlin.

In various international roles, he demonstrated his ability to operate in and adapt rapidly to fast changing markets, focusing on business development, digital strategies and branding. Bruno advised large media companies, content and mobile service providers on tech solutions and marketing insights.

Alexander Bachmann, CEO and founder of Admitad, says: "We are thrilled to attract a senior professional with such broad experience at this exciting moment in our history. As we continue to grow internationally, Bruno's entrepreneurial spirit, his experience in various global markets and ability to operate in multiple cultures is a welcome asset."

Bruno Acar is excited about his next move: "Admitad has demonstrated it is well positioned to tackle the challenges ahead in the performance marketing industry. Next to strong, continuous above market growth, the investments in innovation and diversification are starting to pay off. Its efficient structure, open company culture and operational strategy convinced me: Admitad is set to become a true global player."

Bruno Acar will be based in Berlin and reports to CEO Alexander Bachmann based in HQ in Heilbronn. In his role as Chief International Officer, he will work closely with other Admitad offices in Germany, UAE, Brasil, India, Poland, USA and other countries.

ABOUT

Admitad is a global provider of innovative performance marketing solutions, headquartered in Heilbronn, Germany. Admitad supports and develops services for media buying and monetization, partner and financial services. The portfolio includes Affiliate Network, Affiliate & Referral Tracking Software (Tapfiliate), Monetize Network, Admitad ConvertSocial and WhiteLabel Network, among others.

The company puts transparency and fairness on top of its priorities, working in 20+ markets with more than 50K advertisers and 800K publishers including Focus, Burda Media, Lenovo, Adobe, Radisson, Nike, adidas and many more. Admitad has offices in 9 countries, including Germany, the USA, Netherlands, Brazil, India and the United Arab Emirates.

