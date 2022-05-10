New social shopping platform Prismpop has raised $5M total seed funding to help consumers discover what to buy

Prismpop bridges social content, influencers, and e-commerce to support Gen Y and Z consumption habits

PASADENA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of beauty, fashion and other female-oriented products can be massive, confusing and saturated, even to its most dedicated consumers, especially when they are shopping online more than ever. So much so that, Prismpop was created to help female consumers discover what to buy in the e-commerce world.

Starting as a Santa Monica-based Mucker Capital (known for funding Honey and TaskRabbit) incubated company, Prismpop has announced that they have raised $5 million in total funding to-date. The new round of seed fundraising was led by Female Founders Fund, the largest seed fund investing female entrepreneurs, participated by Foundation Capital, Revolution Capital, Plum Ventures, Mucker Capital and Uphonest Capital. Additional investors from the previous round include Unshackled Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group, Sequoia Capital (Scout Fund), Plug and Play, and more.

Prismpop's social shopping platform aims to amplify the creation and sharing of female lifestyle content so that consumers could be equipped with authentic information from the shopping community while they discover what to buy online.

Prismpop is headed by CEO and founder, Peggie Li, a Bytedance (known for Tik Tok) alumni who established their North American presence as its first U.S. member. Prior, she held digital media leadership roles at Maker Studios (acquired by Disney), AwesomenessTV (acquired by Dreamworks), Leaf Group, Fox Networks, and Sony Pictures.

"We want to empower female consumers with trustworthy information to make online purchasing decisions they can feel confident in," says Prismpop CEO Peggie Li. "From the world of cosmetics to fashion to fitness, our goal is to deliver personalized content and community interaction that inspires consumers into an evolved way of shopping. It's shopping and sharing with friends re-invented."

Prismpop's team is joined by members of industry-leading apps such as Grindr and Tik Tok, as well as co-founder and head of content Maggie Knox, formerly of Awesomeness TV/NBCUniversal, a multi-channel network focused on female teenage content.

About Prismpop

Prismpop is a female-oriented social shopping community focused on sharing insights and products that uplift your lifestyle. Find on mobile and the web your new favorite product, shopping advice, product reviews, beauty secrets, fashion tips, food ideas and more. prismpop.com

