Community members will have the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a preschool child at the second annual Day of Preschool event hosted by the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County will be hosting its second annual Day of Preschool fundraising event on

SPLASH Into A Day of Preschool event

Thursday, May 12, 2022

starting at 11:30 AM at Tampa River Center at Julian B Lane Park

402 W. Laurel St., Tampa, FL 33607.

What we do for our children during their first five years determines how successful they'll be in school, at work, and as members of our community. This playful yet informative event is structured to inform the community of the importance of quality education in the first five years of life and how the ELCHC is working collaboratively to ensure every child is ready for kindergarten. This year's theme, Splash, will include many water-based learning activities with the help of one of our childcare centers, The Florida Aquarium, and Frameworks of Tampa Bay. Guests will be served a child-inspired lunch, and tiny, colorful rainboots will adorn the tables. In attendance will be The Early Learning Coalition's Chief Executive Officer Gordon L. Gillette, along with staff, Board Members, elected officials, and special guest Tony Sadiku with Fox 13 News to emcee the event.

We look forward to sharing with Hillsborough County members the importance of investing in our youngest residents. For any questions regarding the event or donation inquiries, contact Alison Fraga – Chief Development Officer, afraga@elchc.org

Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC)

Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a

501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 20,000 children and their families.

