CBE Companies Announces Lynn Reynolds as New Chief Sales Officer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBE Companies (CBE) announced today that Lynn Reynolds has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Reynolds is responsible for translating business strategies into maximum profits commensurate with the best interest of the organization, clients, employees, and the community.

"We are proud an industry veteran with Lynn's knowledge and determination has joined our team to drive our sales and growth initiatives," commented Erica Parks, President of CBE Companies. "CBE remains committed to leading the receivables management industry, and Lynn's deep experience, leadership, and passion will strengthen our organization as we plan for the future."

With more than 25 years in the industry, Reynolds is highly knowledgeable in accounts receivable management and business outsourcing processes. She has built a solid reputation based on quality, service, and unwavering ethics while adapting to the constant change in regulatory, legislative, and client requirements.

"I'm thrilled to join CBE Companies and to be working alongside this talented team," stated Reynolds. "CBE's solid foundation is well poised for growth, and I look forward to expanding CBE's offerings and clientele."

Prior to joining CBE, Reynolds' tenure included Account Control Technology, General Revenue Corporation, and Pioneer Credit Recovery. As a seasoned professional, she understands how best practices result in high performance and an enhanced customer experience.

Reynolds currently serves on the Membership Committee for Receivables Management Association International (RMAI), previously served on the Boards of National Council of Higher Education Resources (NCHER) and Coalition of Higher Education Assistance Organizations (COHEAO), actively lobbied Congress and industry influencers, and has been a past presenter at numerous industry conferences. She holds a BS in Business Management from Houghton College.

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced contact center solutions. The company specializes in first- and third-party debt collection, fraud, and customer care services for diverse industry verticals including Healthcare, Government, Education, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. CBE's ability to constantly adapt and evolve with the ever-changing regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. CBE aligns our capabilities and resources with our clients' priorities of customer satisfaction, performance, and data security.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,200 people in 3 locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your business.

For more information about CBE Companies, please visit www.cbecompanies.com or email Marketing@cbecompanies.com. Follow CBE on Facebook (@CBEcompanies) and LinkedIn (@cbe-companies) to stay informed of company events, employment opportunities, philanthropic and community updates, and exciting announcements celebrating CBE's extraordinary staff!

