RESTON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut), a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, and MetroStar, are pleased to announce a new Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) through the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP).

Leading IT & digital transformation firms Aleut & MetroStar announce the creation of a new joint venture, AleutianStar. (PRNewswire)

In addition to the MPA, the companies will create a joint venture (JV), AleutianStar, combining our respective capabilities and bringing cutting-edge digital information technology (IT) transformation services to the government and public sector. AleutianStar will be registered in the System for Award Management under primary NAICS code 541990, All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services.

"Through our JV, AleutianStar will provide the high-touch experience of a small business while simultaneously increasing capacity and enhancing Aleut's robust capabilities," said Aleut's General Manager, John Mays .

Aleut provides innovative solutions for enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications. MetroStar is a leading IT and digital transformation provider for the public sector that has been accelerating government missions for over two decades. Under the MPA, MetroStar will mentor Aleut in our business development endeavors, expanding upon our expertise in the areas of Human Centered Design, Applied Intelligence, DevSecOps, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Enterprise IT.

"It's an honor and privilege to support the Alaskan native community through our partnership with Aleut," said MetroStar's Chief Operating Officer, Mo Hessabi . "As a former small business, MetroStar values communities' importance in helping an organization grow and succeed. We are a people-first company, meaning that we are committed to giving back to the communities in which we work, whether through mentorship or expansion opportunities. This partnership ensures we can deliver innovative mission-centric solutions with communities that matter in tow."

The SBA MPP allows eligible small businesses (protégés) to receive valuable business development assistance, increase capacity, and win federal contracts through relationships with more mature companies (mentors). Protégés can draw on the resources and experience of the larger, more established firm, which in turn may pursue any contract set-aside for which the protégé qualifies, such as 8(a) small disadvantaged business.

"Aleut and MetroStar have an exceptional history of creating successful collaborations. We look forward to unlocking the potential of our combined IT businesses to deliver on our commitment to excellence through innovation." said Mays.

ABOUT ALEUT

A Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

METROSTAR

MetroStar, a digital IT transformation company, unlocks mission success for the government. For over two decades, our people have powered innovation by maintaining an unwavering commitment to putting people at the center of every solution. Our solutions transform how farmers feed America, ensure humanitarian aid reaches refugees, and unlocks data for warfighters.

Media Contact(s)

Berlyn Martin Stephanie Wilson

Aleut Federal MetroStar

586-337-5828 703-401-1418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC; MetroStar