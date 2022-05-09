VERMONT CREAMERY ELEVATES SNACKING WITH THE LAUNCH OF STRAWBERRY SPRITZ GOAT CHEESE

Brand Breaks into Dessert Category with a Sweet New Flavor

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery, B Corp Certified makers of consciously crafted artisanal cheese and butter, today answered consumers' call for a sweet, indulgent snack made from clean, high-quality ingredients with the release of Strawberry Spritz, the first dessert-inspired goat cheese from the #1 nationwide brand of fresh goat cheese.

This new flavor is available now at Murray's Cheese and retails for $6, and is coming soon to grocery shelves nationwide.

This year, snacking is leveling up to new indulgent heights, where decadent snacks like goat cheese can truly shine, thanks to its unique flavor profile, light and mousse-like texture and rich taste.

According to industry data, indulgent categories replaced cooking and staples in 2021. As people spend less time in their kitchens, and more time crafting simple and approachable treats, Strawberry Spritz delivers on the occasion, in the form of perfect bites of bright strawberries and mildly sweetened goat cheese, inspired by the timeless pairing of champagne and berries.

"Goat cheese has always been our core, and our fresh chèvre portfolio will continue to evolve to offer our fans the chance to enjoy it in the ways they want most," shares Kate Paine, director of marketing. "Strawberry Spritz – with its sweet and creamy flavor profile that pairs so well with everything from shortbread to chocolate bark – ushers in a fresh and decadent side of goat cheese. This flavor is designed for dessert trays, cocktail hour spreads, or even midday bites with a little sweetness."

Vermont Creamery has been crafting goat cheese in central Vermont since 1984, and is one of the pioneers of fresh chèvre in the country. For nearly forty years, goat cheese has gained popularity as a salad and pizza topping and as a cheeseboard staple. Now Strawberry Spritz pushes into the dessert space, with a mild and creamy honey-sweetened base that is blended with strawberry chunks for a luxurious treat.

This flavor is the first of three in a new line of flavors that will find their place on small tasting plates and dessert charcuterie boards at any time of day, no matter the occasion. It pairs perfectly with a glass of bubbly and a bite of chocolate to round out the upscale tasting experience.

Consumers with discerning tastes seek Vermont Creamery products for their commitment to premium ingredients, superior flavor profiles and responsible business. Vermont Creamery is dedicated to answering the growing demand for responsibly made, delicious food as they evolve their portfolio alongside consumers' palates.

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for their suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products, while supporting a network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index , Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Dairy Cooperative Land 'O Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com .

