Multi-platinum-selling Recording Artist, Luis Fonsi, Joins Alzheimer's Association® as the First Latin Artist Featured in Music Moments Campaign

New Rendition of Fonsi's Song 'Girasoles' Poised to Drive Alzheimer's Awareness; Spur Conversation Among Latino Community

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, the Alzheimer's Association® is teaming up with multi-platinum-selling global artist Luis Fonsi to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and the significant impact it has on the Latino community. Evolving from its initial launch two years ago, Music Moments is now expanding to reach a bilingual audience with Fonsi being the first Latin artist featured in the digital storytelling series.

logo (PRNewswire)

Luis Fonsi's recording is a powerful rendition of his song "Girasoles" in both Spanish and English.

"I'm excited to be the first Latin artist to join the Alzheimer's Association Music Moments campaign. 'Girasoles' is a special song for me because it talks about love, coming together, and being there for someone, no matter what," said Fonsi. "I hope the song will resonate not only for those diagnosed with Alzheimer's but also for their loved ones and caregivers who also need that love."

An estimated 6.5 million Americans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer's dementia. The Alzheimer's Association 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report revealed that Hispanic people are about one and one-half times more likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as the older White population and that missed or delayed diagnoses are higher among Hispanic older adults compared to White older adults.

"Music Moments highlights the emotional connection between music and the moments in life that we never want to lose. For families facing Alzheimer's and all other dementia, these moments are all the more precious," said Joanne Pike, president, Alzheimer's Association. "Our partnership with Luis Fonsi helps connect the cause through music to his millions of fans and spark personal conversations with a community that is oftentimes disproportionately represented."

For the past 23 years, Fonsi has taken the world by storm with several No. 1 songs, including his record-breaking global hit 'Despacito,' which earned seven Guinness World Records and is still one of the most-viewed videos in YouTube's history. As one of the leading Latin music artists of his generation, Fonsi uses his voice for good and has received recognition for his philanthropic and humanitarian work.

Watch Fonsi's rendition of 'Girasoles' at alz.org/ musicmoments . The Alzheimer's Association will continue to release new Music Moments content throughout the year and has most recently shared Music Moments from country sensations Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans , rising pop singer Electra Mustaine , R&B singer Musiq Soulchild and Walk the Moon frontman, Nicholas Petricca .

Join the campaign by sharing your Music Moments using the hashtag #MusicMoments. For additional information, visit: alz.org/musicmoments .

ABOUT THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION ®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Luis Fonsi (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association