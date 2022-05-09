Darco Spirits add Jimmy Bruton as Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darco Spirits has announced the appointment of Jimmy Bruton as Chief Marketing Officer. Bruton, a veteran of more than 25 years in the alcoholic beverage industry, joins the newly formed Darco Spirits organization to lead marketing strategy and implementation for its unique portfolio brands: American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey.

Having most recently served as Trade Marketing Director for the world's leading sparkling wine group, Freixenet-Mionetto USA, Bruton brings an impressive track record of brand building. Prior to Freixenet-Mionetto, Bruton has previously held US and International Marketing roles with William Grant & Sons, Gruppo Campari, Proximo and Malfy Gin.

Bruton said, "I'm delighted to be joining Darco Spirits' dynamic and entrepreneurial team at this extremely exciting time and look forward to helping build awareness and fuel demand for their unique brands that have great consumer appeal. American Harvest Vodka has undergone a spectacular re-set, with stunning new packaging and communication that emphasize the true Organic, Handcrafted farm-to-bottle credentials. Beach Whiskey is a category-breaking, fun-loving, energetic and engaging brand that's poised to launch 4 new, bright and delicious Ready-To-Drink cocktails in a can. Both of these proudly American brands have distinct personalities and credentials that tap into drinking occasions and moments that matter."

"Jimmy has a keen understanding for how to identify consumer demand and position a portfolio of products right at the epicenter of that pulse, so those brands resonate with the current market," said Rebecca Running, CEO of Darco Spirits. "We're excited for Jimmy to continue elevating awareness and driving growth for our American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey brands."

American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey are flagship brands within the Darco Spirits portfolio, founded by self-made entrepreneur, David Adelman of Darco Capital. Darco Spirits products are currently available to purchase at in-store and online retail partners such as GoPuff, Florida ABC, Idaho State Stores, Bevmo, Reserve Bar, Bristol Farms, Goody Goody, Specs, Major Market and Total Wine. Learn more at https://www.darcospirits.com/.

