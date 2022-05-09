Bain & Company now offers up to 26 weeks of paid leave for all new parents in the US

Bain & Company's industry-leading policy applies to all new parents, regardless of gender, including biological parents, adoption and surrogacy—an important step toward gender equity

BOSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has announced an industry-leading move to extend its paid parental leave policy for all new parents in the US and Canada, regardless of gender. New parents at Bain are now eligible for up to 21 weeks of paid parental leave, with the option to extend to up to 26 weeks of paid leave with vacation. This new policy covers biological parents, adoption and surrogacy.

"We are constantly evaluating new ways to improve our best-place-to-work culture, lead with equity and serve as the destination for top business talent," said Kara Gruver, Bain & Company's chief talent officer. "Equal parental leave for all parents is an important step to move us forward on gender equity, ensuring all of our people at Bain can thrive, both personally and professionally. This includes offering new parents the time they need to bond with their children, support their significant others and adjust to life as an expanded family."

Bain & Company strives to create the most supportive, inclusive and equitable workplace environment for parents in every stage of their journey, including providing coverage for assisted reproductive services, reproduction assistance for same-sex couples and fertility preservation, as well as adoption and surrogacy reimbursements, breast milk shipping and backup childcare assistance. The firm continuously evolves its list of healthcare offerings to ensure all of its people have access to the care they need.

At the root of Bain's employee-focused culture is a commitment to attracting and developing the best talent, with diverse backgrounds, styles, skills and perspectives. This commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a strategic priority for the firm and a critical factor for its success.

This philosophy has helped Bain & Company earn numerous recognitions around the world as a great place to work. Bain ranked as the top consulting firm on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work 2022. It is currently the only company to earn a number one ranking on that list for five separate occasions, consistently ranking in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008. Similarly, Bain & Company was named the number one consulting firm on Vault's Consulting 50 list in 2022, and it has ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For three years in a row.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 62 cities in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

