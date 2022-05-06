NATO Awards Leidos Ballistic Missile Defense Contracts

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded two internationally competed contracts by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) to enhance the Alliance's ballistic missile defense (BMD) capabilities. The two single-award, firm fixed price contracts have a total estimated value of $90M and each contract has a four-year base period of performance with up to four optional maintenance years.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue our support to the NATO BMD Program," said Mike Rickels, Leidos Senior Vice President of C4ISR Solutions. "Our international team brings over 20 years of expertise in partnering with NATO, and we look forward to contributing to the enhancement of the Alliance's BMD capability."

Under the contracts, Leidos will lead an international team to define the NATO BMD Architecture, develop requirements for the NATO Command and Control (C2) systems, integrate and test the C2 systems, and operate, maintain and upgrade the NATO BMD Integration Test Bed (ITB).

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the NCI Agency delivers advanced Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) technology in support of Alliance decision-makers and missions, including addressing new threats and challenges.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Leidos' 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

