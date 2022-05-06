Interface Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Increases Full Year Revenue Outlook

ATLANTA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2022.

Q1 2022 Highlights:

Net sales totaled $288 million , up 14% year-over-year.

GAAP SG&A expenses at 27% of net sales, down from 31% in Q1 2021.

GAAP operating income up 62% year-over-year; adjusted operating income up 54% year-over-year.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.22 , up 83% year-over-year; adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 , up 65% year-over-year.

Orders increased 15% year-over-year.

"We delivered strong first quarter results, with revenue growth of 14%, driven by increasing demand across our portfolio of carbon neutral and carbon negative flooring products. Orders in the first quarter increased 15% year-over-year, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit orders growth. Our team's strong execution, including pricing and productivity gains, helped mitigate supply chain and inflationary headwinds during the quarter," said Dan Hendrix, Chairman of Interface.

"Our position as an industry leader in design, sustainability, and innovation continues to drive demand and market share gains across our diverse end markets - particularly in a rapidly recovering office sector. As we move forward, we remain committed to advancing our growth and diversification strategies and are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for low carbon footprint flooring solutions," Hendrix added.

"We have proactively increased efficiency across our business and we continue to implement cost control measures that, when paired with strong order momentum, provide a strong foundation for growth for the remainder of the year and beyond," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

"Finally, we are thrilled to welcome Laurel Hurd as our new Chief Executive Officer. Laurel joined us on April 18, 2022, and she will help drive Interface through the next chapters of our journey," concluded Hendrix.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Sales: First quarter net sales were $288.0 million, up 13.7% versus $253.3 million in the prior year period with growth across all product categories.

Gross profit margin was 37.1% in the first quarter, a decrease of 84 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 37.9%, a decrease of 55 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due primarily to higher freight and raw material costs.

First quarter SG&A expenses were $78.5 million, or 27.3% of net sales, compared to $79.3 million, or 31.3% of net sales in first quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $78.6 million, or 27.3% of net sales in first quarter 2022, compared to $77.5 million, or 30.6% of net sales, in the first quarter last year.

Operating Income: First quarter operating income was $27.4 million, compared to operating income of $16.9 million in the prior year period. First quarter 2022 adjusted operating income ("AOI") was $30.6 million versus AOI of $19.9 million in first quarter of 2021.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. First quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $16.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, versus first quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $10.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and Debt: The Company had cash on hand of $76.1 million and total debt of $521.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2022, compared to $97.3 million of cash and $518.1 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2021.

First Quarter Segment Results

AMS Results:

Q1 2022 net sales of $156.5 million , up 23.3% versus $127.0 million in the prior year period primarily due to the continued recovery of the commercial market.

Q1 2022 orders were up 11.4% compared to the prior year period.

Q1 2022 operating income was $21.3 million compared to $11.6 million in the prior year period.

Q1 2022 AOI was $21.1 million versus AOI of $11.9 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Q1 2022 net sales of $131.5 million , up 4.1% versus $126.3 million in the prior year period.

Currency fluctuations negatively impacted Q1 2022 net sales by approximately $7.9 million as compared to Q1 2021 sales due to weakening of the Euro, British pound sterling and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

Q1 2022 orders were up 19.7% compared to the prior year period and 26.3% on a currency neutral basis.

Q1 2022 operating income of $6.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period.

Q1 2022 AOI was $9.5 million versus AOI of $8.0 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

There continues to be a significant level of disruption in the global supply chain and general macro-economic uncertainty. As the Company continues to monitor this situation, it is anticipating:

For the second quarter of 2022:

Net sales of $350 million to $360 million .

Adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 33% to 34%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $85 million .

Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $8 million .

An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 29%.

Fully diluted weighted average share count at the end of the second quarter of approximately 59.4 million shares.

For the full fiscal year 2022:

Year-over-year net sales growth of approximately 10% to 12%.

Adjusted gross profit margin of 35% to 36%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses that are approximately 25% to 26% of net sales.

Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $31 million .

An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 27%.

Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million .

Fully diluted share count at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was 59.2 million shares.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Interface will host a conference call on May 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its first quarter 2022 results. The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet.

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/380489374, or through the Company's website at: https://investors.interface.com.

The archived version of the webcast will be available at these sites for one year beginning approximately one hour after the call ends.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income ("AOI"), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, organic sales and organic sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and AOI exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also exclude the discontinuance of interest rate swaps. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization and the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude asset impairment, severance, and other charges. Organic sales and organic sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges, nora purchase accounting amortization, the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down, and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) 4/3/2022

4/4/2021







Net Sales $ 288,002

$ 253,260 Cost of Sales 181,203

157,222 Gross Profit 106,799

96,038 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 78,492

79,302 Restructuring Charges 887

(130) Operating Income 27,420

16,866 Interest Expense 6,850

7,256 Other Expense 170

715 Income Before Taxes 20,400

8,895 Income Tax Expense 7,107

1,957 Net Income $ 13,293

$ 6,938







Earnings Per Share – Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.12







Earnings Per Share – Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.12







Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 59,248

58,730 Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 59,248

58,730









Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets





(In thousands) 4/3/2022

1/2/2022 Assets





Cash $ 76,088

$ 97,252 Accounts Receivable 144,994

171,676 Inventory 319,367

265,092 Other Current Assets 43,330

38,320 Total Current Assets 583,779

572,340 Property, Plant & Equipment 320,778

329,801 Operating Lease Right-of Use Asset 85,323

90,561 Goodwill and Intangible Assets 212,437

223,204 Other Assets 107,468

114,151 Total Assets $ 1,309,785

$ 1,330,057







Liabilities





Accounts Payable $ 86,975

$ 85,924 Accrued Liabilities 130,047

146,298 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 13,906

14,588 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 14,939

15,002 Total Current Liabilities 245,867

261,812 Long-Term Debt 506,803

503,056 Operating Lease Liabilities 73,454

77,905 Other Long-Term Liabilities 116,781

123,886 Total Liabilities 942,905

966,659 Shareholders' Equity 366,880

363,398 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,309,785

$ 1,330,057

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended (In thousands)

4/3/2022

4/4/2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net Income

$ 13,293

$ 6,938 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash (Used in)

Provided by Operating Activities:







Depreciation and Amortization

10,670

11,934 Stock Compensation Amortization

2,182

924 Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

1,342

1,421 Deferred Income Taxes and Other Non-Cash Items

4,196

230 Change in Working Capital







Accounts Receivable

26,135

9,794 Inventories

(56,464)

(19,046) Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

(5,252)

(15,852) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

(13,798)

28,512 Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities

(17,696)

24,855 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital Expenditures

(4,781)

(5,214) Cash Used in Investing Activities

(4,781)

(5,214) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayments of Long-term Debt

(44,729)

(30,239) Borrowing of Long-term Debt

48,500

18,000 Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation

(398)

(179) Debt Issuance Costs

—

(36) Finance Lease Payments

(479)

(527) Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

2,894

(12,981) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating, Investing and

Financing Activities

(19,583)

6,660 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(1,581)

(2,790) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







Net Change During the Period

(21,164)

3,870 Balance at Beginning of Period

97,252

103,053 Balance at End of Period

$ 76,088

$ 106,923

Segment Results

Three Months Ended (in thousands) 4/3/2022

4/4/2021 Net Sales





AMS $ 156,509

$ 126,967 EAAA 131,493

126,293 Consolidated Net Sales $ 288,002

$ 253,260







Segment AOI





AMS $ 21,138

$ 11,913 EAAA 9,504

8,011 Consolidated AOI $ 30,642

$ 19,924







* Note: Segment AOI includes allocation of corporate SG&A expenses

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share amounts)



First Quarter

2022

First Quarter

2021















Net Sales as Reported (GAAP) $ 288.0

$ 253.3















Impact of Changes in

Currency 7.9

—















Organic Sales * $ 295.9

$ 253.3

















































First Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2021







Adjustments











Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 106.8 $ 78.5 $ 27.4



$ 13.3 $ 0.22

$ 96.0 $ 79.3 $ 16.9



$ 6.9 $ 0.12 Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 1.3 — 1.3 1.3 (0.4) 1.0 0.02

1.4 — 1.4 1.4 (0.4) 1.0 0.02 Thailand Plant Closure

Inventory Write-down 1.1 — 1.1 1.1 — 1.1 0.02

— — — — — — — Restructuring, Asset Impairment,

Severance and Other Charges — 0.1 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.8 0.01

— (1.8) 1.6 1.5 (0.3) 1.2 0.02 Loss on Discontinuance of

Interest Rate Swaps — — — 0.9 (0.2) 0.7 0.01

— — — 1.1 (0.3) 0.8 0.01 Adjustments Subtotal * 2.5 0.1 3.2 4.1 (0.6) 3.5 0.06

1.4 (1.8) 3.1 4.0 (1.0) 3.0 0.05 Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 109.3 $ 78.6 $ 30.6



$ 16.8 $ 0.28

$ 97.5 $ 77.5 $ 19.9



$ 10.0 $ 0.17































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income ("AOI") (In millions)



First Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2021



AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated

*

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

GAAP Operating Income $ 21.3 $ 6.2 $ 27.4

$ 11.6 $ 5.2 $ 16.9

Non-GAAP Adjustments















Purchase Accounting Amortization — 1.3 1.3

— 1.4 1.4

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down — 1.1 1.1

— — —

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges (0.1) 0.9 0.8

0.3 1.4 1.6

Adjustments Subtotal * (0.1) 3.3 3.2

0.3 2.8 3.1

AOI * $ 21.1 $ 9.5 $ 30.6

$ 11.9 $ 8.0 $ 19.9



















* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components













First Quarter

2022

First Quarter

2021

Last Twelve

Months

(LTM) Ended

4/3/2022

Fiscal Year

2021

Net Income as Reported (GAAP) $ 13.3

$ 6.9

$ 61.6

$ 55.2

Income Tax Expense 7.1

2.0

22.5

17.4

Interest Expense (including debt issuance cost

amortization) 6.9

7.3

29.3

29.7

Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt

issuance cost amortization) 10.2

11.4

43.1

44.3

Stock Compensation Amortization 2.2

0.9

6.7

5.5

Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.3

1.4

5.6

5.6

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down 1.1

—

1.1

—

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges 0.8

1.5

11.1

11.8

Warehouse Fire Loss —

—

(0.2)

(0.2)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 42.9

$ 31.5

$ 180.9

$ 169.4











































































As of 4/3/22













Total Debt $ 521.7













Total Cash on Hand (76.1)













Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt) $ 445.7



















































4/3/2022













Total Debt / LTM Net Income 8.5x













Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA 2.5x

















































Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components













The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non–GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.

