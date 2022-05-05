Acer Q1'22 Operating Income Reaches 12-Year High Over the Same Period, EPS NT$0.74

TAIPEI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Consolidated revenues reached NT$78.38 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year; gross profits were NT$8.85 billion with 11.3% margin. The operating income was NT$2.91 billion, marking a 12-year high over the same period, with 3.7% margin; net income [1] was NT$2.23 billion; and earnings per share (EPS) was NT$0.74.

Business for the first quarter was affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. However, Acer's eco-minded Aspire Vero laptop has been well recognized and received around the world, earning multiple international design awards such as an iF Product Design Award 2022 and a Red Dot Award 2022, as the company expands its Vero green product lineup.

Acer's corporate strategy to build multiple business engines continues its momentum: in March this year, Acer e-Enabling Business (AEB) (6811.TW) has applied for listing on the Mainboard of the Taipei Exchange, and Acer Medical (6857.TW) has transferred from the Pioneer Stock Board to the Emerging Stock Board on the Taipei Exchange.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

