Newfront Welcomes Chris Reid to P&C Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, has brought Chris Reid on board as a Senior Vice President and P&C Producer. Joining from Risk Strategies, Chris brings more than two decades of industry experience, specializing on entities at all stages of growth and crafting personalized options for clients with a high net worth.

"This is an enormous win for both Newfront and Chris' clients," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "We are excited to see how our tech-driven platform can add even more value to Chris' tailored solutions."

Chris is based out of Silicon Valley, serving as a trusted advisor for his clients throughout the country and focusing on providing risk and potential exposure education to bring them the best possible coverage options.

"I am thrilled to be joining the cutting-edge team at Newfront providing excellent service and capabilities to my clients," Chris said. "The emphasis that Newfront puts on company culture and giving back to the community is second to none."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

