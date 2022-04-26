The Towers at Lotte New York Palace Named Five-Star Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Awards

Lotte New York Palace Earns Prestigious Accolade;

Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced its 2022 Star Awards. The Towers at Lotte New York Palace earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Towers at Lotte New York Palace earns a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award.

The Towers at Lotte New York Palace is an ultra-luxurious midtown hotel-within-a-hotel that houses 176 premier rooms and suites which occupy the top 14 floors of the hotel, including 100 Towers rooms, 22 Executive Suites, 7 Tower Suites, 39 Corner Suites, and a selection of specialty suites. The Towers offer the city's most opulent and spacious guest rooms, featuring newly re-styled accommodations with breathtaking skyline views and unparalleled service. Towers guests enjoy luxurious amenities including butler service, an exclusive private lobby as well as a dedicated concierge.

Within the Towers lives the Royal Suite Collection, a group of 8 luxury suites that includes the Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite, The Jewel Suite by Martin Katz, The Champagne Suite, The Imperial Suite, two Skyview Suites and two Penthouse Suites. Manhattan's largest hotel suites, this premier collection ranges from 2,500 to 5,000 square feet and features glamorous living spaces framed by panoramic skyline views. Custom furnishings, curated artwork, and luxurious Hästens beds, as well as a variety of configurations, make the Royal Suite Collection among the most sought-after luxury accommodations in New York City.

"We are honored that The Towers at Lotte New York Palace has received a 5-Star rating and that our ongoing commitment to guest service has been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, the gold standard in luxury travel," said General Manager Rebecca Hubbard.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and The Towers at Lotte New York Palace is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

"Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions," says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer."

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Lotte New York Palace:

Lotte New York Palace, New York City's largest luxury hotel on the corner of 50th & Madison, was acquired by Lotte Hotels & Resorts on August 28, 2015. Previously, the property, with the help of Jeffrey DeBeers and HOK's Amy Beckman, completed a $140 million redesign in the fall of 2013. The renovation transformed the property's premier rooms and suites in The Towers, a hotel-within-a-hotel. Additional upgrades included new lobbies, specialty suites and restaurants and bars including Pomme Palais, which provides a new take on the classic New York City bakery with a rotating menu of seasonal indulgences perfect for guests on the go. In addition to 30,000 square feet of updated event space, The Palace is home to private spaces located in the historic Villard Mansion that feature 19th century interiors and are ideal for lavish weddings, events and dinners. With 909 rooms and suites, The Palace is known for unparalleled splendor, spectacular views, spacious rooms and exquisite service. Located across the street from St. Patrick's Cathedral and only steps from Rockefeller Center -- the hotel's world-renowned courtyard incorporates motifs from several 15th-century Italian cathedrals and has served as the entranceway to the historic Villard Mansion since 1882. Lotte New York Palace gracefully blends the landmark Villard Mansion with a contemporary 55-story tower. Guests can reserve accommodations online at www.lottenypalace.com or contact reservations at (1-800-697-252) or via email: reservations@lottenypalace.com.

