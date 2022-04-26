RxRevu Significantly Expands Health System Network to Meet Patient Affordability Demands

DENVER, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxRevu, a leading provider of integrated solutions that improve patient access to care, today announced that three of the top ten health systems ranked on US News & World Report's Best Hospitals list for 2021-2022 are now part of the company's prescription cost and coverage network. With the addition of these marquee health systems, RxRevu's solutions are available to more than 300,000 providers, and are on pace to impact over 100 million prescription transactions this year.

RxRevu - the industry leader in Prescription Decision Support (PRNewsfoto/RxRevu) (PRNewswire)

"More providers have transparency into data and more patients can get the care they need at prices they can afford."

RxRevu's growing list of health system partners also now includes St. Luke's University Health Network, Hospital Sisters Health System, and UVA Health, among other nationally-ranked health systems. UnityPoint Health, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, UCHealth, and others have expanded their partnerships with RxRevu to include integrated tools that improve care coordination and patient experience.

Providers leveraging RxRevu's solutions can view accurate patient costs, plan restrictions and prior authorization notifications, and meaningful medication and pharmacy alternatives. The combination of RxRevu's accurate data and intelligent technology enables providers to discuss lower-cost, non-restricted medication options with their patients, improving patient affordability and speed-to-care.

"Our focus on delivering the highest quality data to healthcare workflows has enabled us to quickly expand and partner with our nation's most innovative health systems" said RxRevu CEO, Kyle Kiser. "With each new health system that joins our network, more providers have transparency into previously-inaccessible coverage data and more patients can get the care they need at prices they can afford."

RxRevu is delighted to report they maintain a 100% retention rate among their health system partners. Those looking to join RxRevu's growing provider network can learn more at RxRevu.com or reach out today .

About RxRevu

RxRevu is on a mission to improve healthcare by providing accurate, patient-specific coverage and cost data at the point-of-care. RxRevu's solutions help providers quickly and easily find affordable care options specific to a patient's health and financial needs. With comprehensive, clinically-relevant information at their fingertips, providers can make more informed, consistent, and frictionless care decisions. RxRevu's solutions also enable health systems to manage and measure provider performance and variability. For more information about RxRevu, its innovative solutions and growing network, please visit rxrevu.com.

