Payroll Organizations Announce Finalists for Showcase Standout Awards

SAN ANTONIO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute today announced the finalists for its second annual Showcase Standout Awards. Featuring four categories, the awards recognize the best payroll product demonstrations of those featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS). Finalists were selected solely through votes cast by PSS attendees.

The Payroll Solutions Showcase was a two-day virtual event held in March that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers for case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through October 31.

"The Showcase Standout Awards recognize outstanding payroll solutions providers and their presentations of premier products for the payroll industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

The demonstration finalists by category:

Overall PSS Best Demo

CloudPay

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Cutting-Edge Technology

CloudPay

DailyPay

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Data Analytics and Reporting

CloudPay

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Workforce Management

CloudPay

Experian

Immedis

rapid!

Winners for all four categories will be announced on May 12 at the American Payroll Association and Global Payroll Management Institute's Payroll Congress in Las Vegas, NV.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

