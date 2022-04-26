NIM Group to Acquire Plateplus, Inc.'s Tulsa, Oklahoma Plant

NORFOLK, Neb., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIM Group, one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers, announced today that NIM Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Plateplus, Inc.'s Tulsa, Oklahoma facility. The transaction is expected to close on April 29, 2022.

NIM Group is set to acquire Plateplus, Inc.’s Tulsa, Okla. , facility. The transaction is expected to close on April 29 .

The acquisition adds to NIM Group's acquisition of Plateplus's Windsor, Colorado plant earlier this year. NIM Group will now have eighteen locations stretching from New Jersey to Washington with daily deliveries to customers in over thirty states.

"We are pleased to welcome the Tulsa team to the NIM Group family," Arnie Robinson, President and COO of NIM Group, said. "This facility, located in the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, is a strategic investment that aligns well with our long-term growth strategy."

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel to NIM Group.

About Plateplus, Inc.

Plateplus, Inc. supplies hot-rolled steel coil, sheet, and plate from five steel service centers strategically located throughout the U.S. Its Tulsa, Oklahoma, plant processes hot rolled steel coils into sheet and plate products. Plateplus, Inc., is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI). For more information, visit www.plateplus.com.

About NIM Group

NIM Group is one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers. NIM Group is the parent identity for each of its brands, Norfolk Iron & Metal, Metalwest, and Cd'A Metals. NIM Group services customers across the U.S. from Washington to New Jersey, stocking a wide variety of products. NIM Group is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI). For more information, visit www.nimgroup.com.

