MYS TYLER LAUNCHES NEW CLOSET CONSCIOUS FEATURE

SYDNEY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 80% of our clothes are banished to the back of our wardrobes – leaving just 20% to do the heavy lifting. Especially after time locked down, we're all guilty of giving that old t-shirt and leggings combo way too much airtime.

Fashion-tech startup, Mys Tyler wants to stop this uninspiring groundhog day with the release of its latest feature, Daily Inspiration.

Each day, users receive a fashion prompt and see how women of different heights, shapes and sizes are styling that look. By challenging users to re-discover their wardrobe, Mys Tyler hopes to lift users out of their style ruts and have more fun with clothes they already own.

How Mys Tyler Works

- Download the Mys Tyler app

- Complete a body quiz

- Discover like-bodied creators

- Scroll a personalized feed of body-relevant fashion content

- Rediscover your wardrobe with Daily Inspiration

Mys Tyler's founder, Sarah Neill, wants women to have fun with fashion and is inviting women to download the app and rediscover their own wardrobes.

"Mys Tyler allows users to find body-relevant fashion content in a diverse and inclusive online community. Daily Inspiration will help remove the 'what should I wear?' question we're faced with and inspire new ways of styling the clothes we already have." says Neill.

We all have to get dressed every morning, and now we have some Daily Inspiration to make it easier.

Daily Inspiration is available on the Mys Tyler app globally starting April 27th 2022.

Download Mys Tyler for free on the App Store and Google Play .

About Mys Tyler

Mys Tyler is a venture-backed startup disrupting the world of fashion, with a mission to help women feel more confident in the clothes they wear and fix the industry's $1 trillion "fit" issue. The social-shopping app combines AI and human-based recommendations to match users with body-relevant content creators from across the globe, allowing them to discover, and shop fashion inspiration that fits. www.mys-tyler.com

