MAKE THIS MOTHER'S DAY FINGER LICKIN' GOOD WITH A SIDES LOVERS MEAL FROM KFC® AND THE KENTUCKY FRIED BUCKQUET FROM PROFLOWERS®

Get the supplies for the DIY roses and fried chicken Buckquet May 1-3 with the purchase of a Sides Lovers Meal via the KFC app or KFC.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, KFC and Proflowers are helping you celebrate mom like never before – introducing the Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a DIY floral arrangement that, once assembled, can be part fried chicken, part fresh flowers and altogether amazing.

Introducing the Kentucky Fried Buckquet – part fried chicken, part fresh flowers and altogether amazing. Pair the KFC Sides Lovers Meal – and as much fried chicken as you want for your Buckquet – with a Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers, for a DIY arrangement that will make Mother’s Day Finger Lickin’ Good. (PRNewsfoto/Kentucky Fried Chicken) (PRNewswire)

Order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal for Mother's Day via the KFC mobile app or kfc.com (offer online only, not available in restaurants) between May 1-3 and receive a promo code to redeem your very own free Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers.* The Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers will include 12 colorful and vibrant roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers (for KFC's world-famous fried chicken separately purchased and not included in kit) and a card to tell mom just how much you love her (as if the Buckquet didn't do so already!).

The KFC Sides Lovers Meal is ideal for Mother's Day brunch, lunch or dinner, because everyone gets to enjoy the side of their choice. Mom doesn't have to sacrifice her favorite to make everyone happy! The Sides Lovers Meal includes eight Extra Crispy™ tenders or eight pieces of KFC fried chicken (Original Recipe® or Extra Crispy™), four freshly baked biscuits, and your choice of three large sides (Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, Cole Slaw, and Mashed Potatoes with or without gravy, and more).

Pair the Sides Lovers Meal with a Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit, for a DIY arrangement that you can make for mom with the food provided by KFC and roses and supplies provided by Proflowers. Once assembled, the Buckquet can feature KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken, delicately skewered and tucked into a vase alongside a blooming arrangement of a dozen multi-colored roses that will truly make mom want to stop and smell the fried chicken and roses this Mother's Day.

Why "Buckquet," you might ask? Well, like any iconic duo (Kravis, Bennifer, Brangelina, etc.), you combine the two icons – in this case, "bucket" and "bouquet" – to get buck∙kay.

How to surprise the mom in your life with a Sides Lovers Meal and her own Kentucky Fried Buckquet:

Step 1: Between May 1-3 , simply Between, simply pre-order a Sides Lovers Meal online by scheduling delivery or Quick Pick-Up on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com for Mother's Day weekend (or whenever you plan to celebrate!). Don't forget to add extra chicken to eat, if you plan to fill your Buckquet with all eight skewers of chicken!

Step 2: Once your order is complete, check your email for a special code and your link to Proflowers to schedule your delivery for the free Kentucky Fried Buckquet arrangement, which will be shipped directly to you and ready to assemble – just add chicken!

Step 3: Once you have your chicken from KFC and Buckquet roses and assembly materials from Proflowers, assemble your own Kentucky Fried Buckquet and surprise mom.

Step 4: Snap some pictures of her reaction and tag @kfc on social media using #KFCMothersDay.

"A regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for mom, but a Sides Lovers Meal and Kentucky Fried Buckquet is a finger lickin' good way to take Mother's Day from a 10 to an 11," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "With three sides, four buttery biscuits and the unforgettable – truly – fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile."

Since 1952, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother's Day with a bucket of its world-famous fried chicken. KFC sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it one of the best sales days of the year. Similarly, Mother's Day is also Proflowers' busiest day of the year, as the go-to for fresh, fun Mother's Day florals and gifting. With fried chicken and flowers being two favorites for mom's special day, bringing this unlikely pair together through this partnership is a match made for mom.

Mother's Day is also KFC's biggest day for online ordering and delivery. For the first time ever, this Mother's Day, KFC is making ordering easier than ever with Quick Pick-Up on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com, with pre-orders for Mother's Day available starting May 1. Once an order is placed via Quick Pick-Up, guests can head straight to the participating restaurant, park in a dedicated VIP parking spot and go inside where their order will be hot, ready and waiting on the Quick Pick-Up shelf. It's the fastest way to get our world-famous fried chicken and back to celebrating mom.

*To qualify for a redemption code to order a free Buckquet from Proflowers.com, which includes a bouquet of 12 fresh roses in a clear vase, along with skewers and a KFC sticker and card (NO FOOD IS INCLUDED WITH THE BUCKQUET), you must purchase a Sides Lovers Meal through KFC.com or the KFC app between May 1-3. After purchase, you will receive an email with a redemption code & link to order and schedule the delivery of your Buckquet from Proflowers. Buckquets must be redeemed by Thursday, May 5 by 2 p.m. ET and are only available for delivery in the continental U.S. between Tuesday, May 3 – Friday, May 6 2022. Limit 1 redemption code per person. Only U.S. orders eligible. While Supplies Last. Buckquet items not intended for consumption.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About FTD/Proflowers

FTD, LLC is the proud owner of the Proflowers brand. Dating back to its founding in 1910 as a florist collective, through today as a network of thousands of local florists around the world, FTD is dedicated to helping our customers find and give the most beautiful flowers. We power your local flower shop, providing resources, tools and operational infrastructure, to design, arrange and deliver fresh, exquisite floral arrangements across the US. Our goal is to guide people to more meaningful giving, bringing beauty through flowers to local communities. Visit ftd.com and proflowers.com to learn more.

Celebrate mom like never before with the Kentucky Fried Buckquet from KFC and Proflowers! It’s the perfect gift for the moms in your life, and a perfect conversation piece for when you gather to enjoy KFC’s Sides Lovers Meal – a Finger Lickin’ Good meal that comes with three large sides to allow everybody to get the side of their choice. (PRNewsfoto/Kentucky Fried Chicken) (PRNewswire)

KFC x Proflowers - Kentucky Fried Buckquet (PRNewsfoto/Kentucky Fried Chicken) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken