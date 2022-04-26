Jelly Drops, An Award-Winning Brand Designed to Support Hydration for Individuals With Dementia and Cognitive Challenges, Launches in the US

Jelly Drops' pioneering water candies are popular for people with dementia, the elderly & others who struggle to stay hydrated

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelly Drops, an award-winning candy to support hydration in those who struggle to consume enough water, today announces the launch of its brand in the U.S. Popular among people with Alzheimer's, seniors and others who struggle to stay hydrated, Jelly Drops are made with 95% water, contain added electrolytes and are sugar-free. Lewis Hornby, founder and designer of Jelly Drops, was inspired to create water candy after his grandma Pat, who had dementia, was struggling to hydrate. Dehydration is a common challenge for those living with memory problems as they can forget to drink enough water which worsens their existing condition while causing a host of new ones. With the backing of the Alzheimer Society's Innovation Accelerator Programme, a range of prestigious awards and widespread global attention, Hornby spent 18 months researching and developing the product before making Jelly Drops available to the public in the UK in 2020. With numerous honors including the National Dementia Care Awards Innovation of the Year and an outpouring of demand for their meaningful contribution to the dementia and senior community, the Jelly Drops team is now expanding distribution to the United States.

Jelly Drops product in hand (PRNewswire)

"Since launch, we have made over 3 million drops, empowering countless seniors, people with dementia and many more, to support their hydration in an easier and more enjoyable way," said Jelly Drops founder and Chief Product Officer Lewis Hornby. "We've already seen many people living with dementia enjoy and benefit from Jelly Drops and our team is excited to reach even more people and create joyful moments as we begin distribution of our water candies in the US."

"Jelly Drops was one of the first innovations to be accepted into our Accelerator Programme, and we've been thrilled to support its journey to a widely-available product which is making a real difference to people with dementia," said Colin Capper, Alzheimer's Society's Head of Research Development. "Original products and designs like Jelly Drops are key to helping overcome the everyday challenges faced by people with dementia, challenges that have been further amplified by the pandemic."

With an eye-catching colorful design and a teardrop shape that makes them easy to handle, the bite-sized candy has a solid, yet smooth, texture that encourages independent hydration in those who may not realize they're thirsty or otherwise may require assistance to drink. Jelly Drops are suitable for people on sugar-free diets as they contain zero sugar, are a low-calorie and gluten-free food while also being vegan-friendly. Available on a subscription basis and retailing for $9.99 per tray, the Jelly Drops team aims to simplify a critical aspect of providing care.

Jelly Drops are manufactured in the United Kingdom. Learn more about how Jelly Drops is pioneering solutions to a complex problem at their direct to consumer site jellydrops.us or follow the brand on Instagram @jellydrops.

About Jelly Drops

Jelly Drops' mission is to create a more caring and inclusive world for people with cognitive challenges and provide care that is designed around memorable moments and quality of life. Jelly Drops are award-winning water sweets designed to support hydration for those with cognitive challenges. They're 95% water, sugar free, vegan and deliciously fruity! It's a new fun way to support hydration while also promoting independence, engagement and fun, particularly for people with dementia who customarily do not consume enough water. Since launch, the Jelly Drops team has made over 3 million drops, empowering countless seniors, people with dementia and many more, to support their hydration in an easier and more enjoyable way.

Jelly Drops Logo (PRNewswire)

Grandma Pat with Jelly Drops early prototype (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jelly Drops