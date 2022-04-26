Iscoe Law Firm Reminds Floridians About the Dangers Around Distracted Driving Near Summer Driving Season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, wants to remind drivers about the dangers around distracted driving as we enter the summer travel season. The Iscoe Law Firm knows Floridians lead busy lives. Between work, children, leisure, vacation, and everything in between, time never slows down. It's no wonder people want to make the most of their time when they are in their cars catching up on voicemails, sending texts, grabbing a bite to eat on the way to work, or even taking care of personal hygiene tasks like applying makeup. While society knows why this behavior occurs, it doesn't make it any more tolerable or acceptable. Texting a client that you are going to be late to your meeting or pouring your coffee into a different cup is no excuse for causing someone life-threatening injuries.

Distracted driving causes such serious problems that it's addressed within Florida statutes. Suppose a law enforcement officer notices that a driver is texting and driving. In that case, they can stop them and issue a citation. Under Florida laws, drivers aren't permitted to operate a vehicle while manually entering multiple letters, numbers, or symbols into a device used for wireless communications. This includes writing text messages, emails, or instant messages. Don't text and drive!

