Iris Telehealth Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Media Relations Services

Award-winning health tech PR agency to elevate the profile of telepsychiatry service provider

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology marketing and public relations firm, announced that Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of telepsychiatry services for community mental health centers, community health centers, hospitals, and health systems across the U.S., has selected the firm to manage PR, media relations, and thought leadership. Iris conducted an extensive agency search and selected Amendola for its successful track record, industry acumen, and bench strength.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com. (PRNewswire)

"The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the importance of addressing mental health as a part of overall public health," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Providing easy and convenient access to accredited psychiatric services from quality behavioral health professionals is essential to this effort. Iris Telehealth's use of telemedicine to expand clinically sound psychiatric services to patients and healthcare organizations is making a tangible impact in this regard, and we're enthused to help execute their vision of enabling a better world through healthy minds."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive public relations, thought leadership, communications, and media plan for Iris Telehealth that will showcase its value proposition, services, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships. The agency successfully kicked off the relationship by supporting the Austin, Texas-based company's recent Series B funding. Amendola garnered significant media coverage for this major milestone, including an audience reach of more than 61 million via placements in high-profile healthcare trade and business media such as MobiHealthNews, MedCity News, Digital Health Business and Technology, Axios, Fortune, and STAT as well as local Austin media.

"There's a nationwide need to provide timely, quality behavioral healthcare, and our track record shows we can help health systems and community organizations sustainably improve care for their communities," said Dan Ferris, Chief Marketing Officer of Iris Telehealth. "We're teaming up with Amendola Communications to drive awareness of our unique value to the healthcare market and our mission of supporting the mental wellbeing of patient populations that need it most. Our Series B announcement was our first effort to gain more market awareness and we know that with Amendola's help, this is just the beginning."

Iris Telehealth has grown exponentially over the last 18 months as healthcare organizations seek to provide timely, quality care to their patients. Iris's combination of high-quality providers, best-in-class support, expertise to optimize care models, and technology has enabled customers to reimagine how behavioral health services are provided across the continuum of care.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality mental healthcare for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a sustainable telepsychiatry department. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amendola Communications