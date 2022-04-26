Invisors Places #9 on the Gator100, the World's Fastest-Growing Gator Businesses

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors is proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing Gator businesses by earning spot #9 on the 2022 Gator100. Eligibility for this esteemed award is based on being in business for at least five years, with verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year, while also being led by a University of Florida alum and operating in a manner consistent with the values and image of the University of Florida.

We are honored to place #9 on the Gator100. To learn more about Invisors visit invisors.com. (PRNewswire)

Invisors is proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing Gator businesses by earning spot #9 on the Gator100.

This is Invisors first time being nominated and recognized as a fastest-growing Gator business, however, its ties to the University don't start here. Invisors is proud to employ over 60 alumni from the University of Florida and the company enjoys recruiting from the university's career fairs each year to bring in driven college graduates who like to problem solve. In 2021 and 2022 the company recruited 33% of its college hires from the University of Florida.

"Attending the University of Florida prepared me for the ever-evolving challenges that have presented themselves to me throughout my career," says Keith Diego, Invisors Co-Founder and Gator Alumnus, May 1990. "Specifically, the discipline and critical thinking skills that I developed while at UF have been important tools I relied on to help me navigate my mostly entrepreneurial path for the last 30+ years. Additionally, the university's vast alumni network has been a key sounding board for me when difficult decisions had to be made along my professional journey."

Over the past year Invisors has been recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, securing spot #57 on its annual Inc. 5000 list in 2021, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, its employees have recognized Invisors as a Great Place to Work two years in a row, 2021 Best Workplaces for Parents™, 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™, 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ and Inc. Best Workplaces for 2021.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com. (PRNewsfoto/Invisors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisors