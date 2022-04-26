Impact Investing, Section 1031 Exchanges, and the Investment Fallout from Russia's War in Ukraine Among Hot Topics at ADISA's 2022 Spring Conference in Orlando, Florida

Nearly 600 Diverse Industry Professionals attended the three-day educational and networking event

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA), the nation's largest trade association representing the alternative and direct investment space, welcomed nearly 600 industry professionals to its 2022 Spring Conference in Orlando, Florida, April 4 – 6. Among the educational topics discussed at the event were tax advantaged investing, impact investing, Section 1031 exchanges, multifamily and single-family investing, investment monitoring, and more.

Conference co-chairs Katie Shook from Clir Capital and Jade Miller from Bourne Financial Group, along with the conference planning committee, created an agenda that highlighted several new topics and emerging products.

Attendance was comprised of over 35% independent broker dealers, registered investment advisors, family office firms, registered representatives and financial advisors, and close to 65% investment sponsors and affiliates.

"Our follow-up attendee survey indicated high marks in all metrics with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5," said John Harrison, ADISA's executive director. "Additionally, John Grady's crypto currency session along with the mock arbitration session with Deborah Froling scored highest of the breakout sessions."

The conference kicked off with approximately 100 attendees at the Women's & Next Generation Reception & Luncheon, featuring the co-founder and managing partner of Accendo Leadership Advisory Group, Cari Coats, who had an interactive presentation on how to establish a leadership brand.

The first general session featured an industry update with Mike Kell from iCapital, Kevin Gannon from Stanger Investment Banking, and Taylor Garrett from Mountain Dell Consulting. Kell provided a private placement overview, including key metrics such as the $15.9 billion target raise in 2021, a 79% year-over-year increase, with 297 funds. Garrett provided an in-depth look at the 1031 market, including important statistics like the $2.48 billion in equity raised in 2022 through March 15, and an estimated capital raise of $10 - $12 billion overall in 2022. Multifamily is still the most popular asset type for 1031 exchanges according to Garrett. Gannon covered record fundraising of $86 billion in alternatives in 2021, the new players and significant mergers and acquisitions, as well as updates on real estate investment trusts, business development companies and interval funds sectors.

Additional general session speakers included John Grady with ABR Dynamic Funds, who moderated a lively panel discussion on the latest legislative and regulatory updates with Joe Price of FINRA, Joseph Borg with the Alabama Securities Corporation and Tom Rosenfeld with HillStaffer. Additionally, Morgan Simon, RIA, author, and podcast host discussed the new economics of social change and how capital has the power to inspire, innovate and bring change. Another interesting speaker, Benn Steil from the Council on Foreign Relations, discussed in detail the likely investment fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lastly, Michael Seiler from the College of William & Mary covered the effects of online buyers on investment property.

ADISA welcomed several university students arranged by diversity, equity and inclusion committee member David Wilson and a new relationship with INROADS, a non-profit organization that creates pathways to careers for ethnically diverse high school and college students across the country. This augments the current student outreach program with Utah Valley University.

