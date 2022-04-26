Florida Realtors® Selects New VP of Public Policy

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, the state's largest professional trade association with more than 225,000 members, has named Andy Gonzalez as its new vice president of public policy. Previously, he served Florida Realtors as a public policy representative in its Tallahassee office.

"Andy is not only an exceptional leader, he's also a phenomenal person. We knew we had something special with him right from the start and it's been incredible to watch him put his talents to work on behalf of our members," said Margy Grant, CEO of Florida Realtors. "Elevating him into the vice president role was an easy decision and we are beyond excited to see what he can accomplish in the years ahead."

2022 Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas said, "Andy truly understands our members, the issues that are important to them and how to harness their collective passion and turn it into a powerful voice for the profession and industry. From his considerable legislative experience to the vast relationships he has with decision-makers, Andy was a natural choice to lead our public policy efforts."

"No one has been a greater advocate for our members in Tallahassee than Andy," said Mike McGraw, president-elect of Florida Realtors. "He has proven himself to be an invaluable part of our public policy efforts by helping to deliver a multitude of key legislative victories since joining the team. Our advocacy agenda could not be in better or more capable hands."

As the vice president of public policy, Gonzalez now will oversee the government affairs efforts of the association. In addition to managing the public policy office, he is also responsible for all initiatives relating to the legislative agenda of Florida Realtors and the coordination of member involvement in all public policy-related matters for the organization.

For the past five years, Gonzalez has served as a public policy representative for Florida Realtors, representing the interests of members before the legislative and executive branches of Florida's government. In this capacity, he was responsible for recognition and analysis of all legislative activities, political issues and trends that impact the real estate industry. Additionally, he assisted in overseeing all aspects of the Florida Realtors Political Action Committee including strategy, financial management, candidate selection and campaign activities.

Prior to joining Florida Realtors, Gonzalez served as the director of political development at the Florida Chamber of Commerce and as legislative & political affairs manager for the League of Southeastern Credit Unions.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Miami, Fla. He graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in applied American politics and policy. He resides in Tallahassee with his wife Dori, daughter Addison and their dog Campbell.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 225,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

