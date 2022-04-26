DOCUMENTARY COMPANY, XTR, ACQUIRES VAST STUDIO ON THE EASTSIDE OF LOS ANGELES TO SCALE PRODUCTIONS

XTR Studios will include 30,000 Sq. Ft. of production and post-production space, including a sound stage and recording studio

ECHO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XTR , the award-winning nonfiction company behind They Call Me Magic on Apple TV+ and Oscar-nominated Ascension, today announced it has acquired a 30,000 square foot studio located in Echo Park on the Eastside of Los Angeles. Sitting on almost an acre of land, XTR Studios includes production and post-production facilities, a sound stage, recording studio and offices. The acquisition represents a key milestone for the documentary industry as audience growth and business catches up to narrative.

"This is an incredible time for documentaries where there is more demand than ever before. Having our own facilities will allow us to meet this moment," said Bryn Mooser , XTR CEO and Founder.

With the expansion of streaming platforms available to audiences around the globe, investment in new content continues to grow; Ampere Analysis recently estimated $230 billion will be spent on content in 2022. Non-fiction entertainment in particular is experiencing major growth, gaining more new market share than any other genre last year as it begins to take up more of the narrative business.

The acquisition of XTR Studios continues the trend of major media and entertainment companies investing in production facilities around the world. XTR now joins Sony, HBO, Warner Brothers, Lionsgate and others in expanding their production footprint to increase the output of new content and cement in-house capabilities.

XTR Studios will also serve as the headquarters of Documentary+, the company's fast growing platform now available in 80 million homes. Launched in 2021, it has already become the one most watched documentary channels in the world.

ABOUT XTR:

XTR is a premium global nonfiction entertainment studio. With a focus on audience appeal and a commitment to artistry, the award-winning studio works with outstanding creators to produce, distribute, finance, and develop films, series, and podcasts. Since its inception in 2019, XTR has produced and financed over 80 documentaries, including "They Call Me Magic," on AppleTV+; MTV Documentary Films' Oscar-nominated "Ascension"; and the Emmy and Peabody award-winning "76 Days." In 2021, XTR launched DOCUMENTARY+, an AVOD platform and FAST channel that brings the best in nonfiction film and television to over 80 million households in the US and nearly every country globally. XTR - based on a true story.

