Consumers Energy Offers New "Mi Clean Air" Program to Offset Natural Gas Carbon Emissions

JACKSON, Mich., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy has kicked off a new program for residential and business customers who want to offset carbon emissions from their natural gas use and help protect the planet's atmosphere.

"We're looking beyond our own operations to help environmentally conscious customers voluntarily reduce greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas sources," said Greg Salisbury, vice president of gas engineering and supply for Consumers Energy. "We're proud to offer the Mi Clean Air program to home and business owners to help lead Michigan's clean energy transformation while continuing to safely deliver the energy our customers need to keep their homes warm here in Michigan."

The Mi Clean Air program supports Consumers Energy's new plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas system by 2050. The new program is significant because roughly 10% of the country's carbon emissions come from burning natural gas to heat space and water in homes and businesses.

The program has these options for residential and business customers:

Residential & Small/Medium Business Customers: Residential and small and medium business natural gas customers can purchase offset credits generated from a 3,700-acre Luce County forest, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The forest owner will reduce logging and manage the forest to sequester large amounts of carbon dioxide. The over 5.5-square-mile privately owned tract is certified as sustainable by the American Forest Foundation's Standards of Sustainability. Each credit represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide emission.

Commercial & Industrial Customers: The program offers large commercial and industrial natural gas customers customized options that could range from local forest preservation to international programs based on a company's sustainability goals.

Residential customers who want to help fight climate change and promote a more sustainable future can get started in the program and offset about 30% of their natural gas usage for only $6 per month. They can offset approximately 100% of their usage for less than stopping at their favorite premium coffee shop once a week. Residential and business customers can get more information and enroll in the new program at: http://www.consumersenergy.com/micleanair.

Consumers Energy is also focused on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions generated from its natural gas system. Over the last decade, the company has cut methane emissions by 15 percent, primarily by replacing aging pipeline and outdated infrastructure, and has a plan to achieve net zero methane status by 2030.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

