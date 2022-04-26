CIS Secure Announces First Microsoft Teams-Native TSG-Certified Phone

ASHBURN, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the leader in secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions, announces the first NTSWG-certified Microsoft Teams-native instrument. CIS Secure's Poly CCX 500 delivers high quality performance for workers in offices and open work environments. The CIS Secure Poly CCX 500 provides system flexibility by being able to connect seamlessly as a Microsoft Teams-native endpoint or to other call control systems using Session Initiation Protocol (SIP).

"The rapid adoption of Microsoft Teams as a collaboration environment inspired our decision to develop and release a wide range of Microsoft Teams-native audio and video endpoints. CIS Secure's CCX 500 is the first device in a family of Microsoft Teams-native solutions that will be released over the coming weeks," said Bill Hargreaves, CTO, CIS Secure.

CIS Secure is the first company to receive approval from the National Telecommunications Security Working Group (NTSWG) for a Teams-native audio endpoint, CIS Secure's TSG-compliant modifications to the CCX 500 provides Positive Disconnect functionality along with additional security by offering additional options including a removed microphone, disabled speakerphone and additional network interface options for maximum flexibility.

"The CCX certification represents another milestone in Poly's longtime partnership with CIS Secure," said Craig Marr, Senior Director of Sales – Poly Federal. "Together, we continue to focus on providing our Public Sector customers with secure collaboration solutions in support of their mission."

The CIS Secure Poly CCX 500 is available to order immediately. Click here for additional information.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is the world's leading security integrator of collaboration solutions that protect contested communications of the defense, intelligence and homeland security communities. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Our subsidiary, CIS Labs, is an NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create a compelling collaboration solution, integrate it with existing technologies, customize it to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/ .

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

