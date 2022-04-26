CareLinx by Sharecare introduces clinical advisory board of national nursing leaders

Board composed of clinical experts to equip nurse-caregivers with the tools, resources, and community support to sustain a rewarding career in home health

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the creation of a clinical advisory board for its home health platform and network of caregivers, CareLinx by Sharecare.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare) (PRNewswire)

Composed of nursing leaders representing private practice, academia, government, the private sector, and the military, the board will provide strategic advice on how to equip nurse-caregivers with the tools, resources, and community support to sustain a rewarding career in home health. As the increasingly complex care needs of an aging population meet a nursing workforce that is projected to experience high turnover in the coming years, these experts will help Sharecare's home health business foster a rewarding workplace culture for highly qualified professionals at all levels of nursing by offering expanded support with licensing, training, networking, continuing education, content, and more.

"The nursing leaders who make up CareLinx by Sharecare's new clinical advisory board represent some of the most respected talent in the industry, and we're excited to have them join us as we position ourselves as a key partner to support nurses in developing fulfilling career paths," said Sherwin Sheik, head of home health at Sharecare. "Building on our recent growth, we're committed to creating a community that will empower our caregivers, help them develop as professionals and, in turn, provide exceptional high-touch clinical care to our members."

In addition to its focus on recruitment and retention, the board will help shape CareLinx by Sharecare's clinical care offering, ensuring the development of tech-enabled home care plans are informed by the highest-quality evidence and latest best practices.

"The expertise, thoughtfulness, and influence of CareLinx by Sharecare's clinical advisory board are critical resources as we strive to create a home for the exceptional nursing talent of today and tomorrow," said Donna Hill Howes, RN, MS, Sharecare's chief nursing officer. "Representing all levels of nursing and an array of sectors, our board members bring a wealth of experience that will put CareLinx by Sharecare on the cutting edge of delivering care in the home."

The members of the board are:

With an exclusive offering for AARP members and key partnerships with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and several of the largest health plans in the U.S., over 1.5 million Medicare Advantage members have access to CareLinx by Sharecare for free through their health plans. Providing services across the continuum of care, including non-medical, companionship and housework, and personal and clinical, CareLinx's experienced non-medical and skilled medical care providers include Companion Caregivers, Personal Care Providers, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Medical Assistants (MAs), Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Registered Nurses (RNs), and Nurse Practitioners (NPs).

To learn more about Carelinx by Sharecare, visit https://www.carelinx.com/.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com

404.665.4305

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharecare