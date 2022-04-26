Capital One Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per share

MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2021, and with net income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021.
"We continued to deliver strong growth across our businesses in the first quarter," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities that emerge as sweeping digital change and modern technology transform banking."
The quarter included the following notable item:
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Pre-Tax
Impact
Diluted EPS
Impact
Gain on sale of partnership card portfolios
$ 192
$ 0.35
All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $8.2 billion.
- Total non-interest expense decreased 3 percent to $4.6 billion:
- Pre-provision earnings increased 5 percent to $3.6 billion.(1)
- Provision for credit losses increased $296 million to $677 million:
- Net interest margin of 6.49 percent, a decrease of 11 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 55.68 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 44.45 percent.
First Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.7 percent at March 31, 2022.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $280.5 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $736 million, or 1 percent, to $108.0 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $2.8 billion, or 4 percent, to $78.6 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $8.2 billion, or 3 percent, to $275.3 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $2.8 billion, or 3 percent, to $105.5 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $1.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $76.9 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $2.4 billion, or 1 percent, to $313.4 billion, while average deposits increased $2.3 billion, or 1 percent, to $309.6 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 1 basis point to 0.32 percent.
(1)
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $313.4 billion in deposits and $434.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
Exhibit 99.2
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
First Quarter 2022
Table of Contents
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
Page
Table 1:
Financial Summary—Consolidated
1
Table 2:
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
3
Table 3:
Consolidated Statements of Income
4
Table 4:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Table 5:
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
8
Table 6:
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
9
Table 7:
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
10
Table 8:
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
12
Business Segment Results
Table 9:
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
13
Table 10:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
14
Table 11:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
16
Table 12:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
17
Table 13:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
18
Other
Table 14:
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
19
Table 15:
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
20
__________
(1)
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation.
Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 once it is filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
(2)
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our
financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the
level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may
be presented by other companies.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
2022 Q1 vs.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
Income Statement
Net interest income
$ 6,397
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
$ 5,743
$ 5,822
(1)%
10%
Non-interest income
1,776
1,668
1,674
1,631
1,291
6
38
Total net revenue(1)
8,173
8,118
7,830
7,374
7,113
1
15
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
677
381
(342)
(1,160)
(823)
78
**
Non-interest expense:
Marketing
918
999
751
620
501
(8)
83
Operating expense
3,633
3,679
3,435
3,346
3,239
(1)
12
Total non-interest expense
4,551
4,678
4,186
3,966
3,740
(3)
22
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,945
3,059
3,986
4,568
4,196
(4)
(30)
Income tax provision
542
633
882
1,031
869
(14)
(38)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
2,403
2,426
3,104
3,537
3,327
(1)
(28)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(1)
—
(1)
(2)
**
**
Net income
2,403
2,425
3,104
3,536
3,325
(1)
(28)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(28)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(28)
33
—
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(74)
(79)
(60)
(61)
(23)
(7)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
—
(34)
(12)
—
—
**
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
$ 3,236
1
(28)
Common Share Statistics
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
4%
(20)%
Net income per basic common share
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
4
(20)
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
4%
(20)%
Net income per diluted common share
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
4
(20)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic
410.4
422.5
438.8
450.6
458.6
(3)%
(11)%
Diluted
412.2
424.3
440.5
452.3
460.1
(3)
(10)
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
399.0
413.9
430.4
446.1
456.8
(4)
(13)
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 1.20
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
—
50
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
91.77
99.74
99.60
97.20
90.96
(8)
1
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions)
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
Loans held for investment
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
$ 243,131
1%
15%
Interest-earning assets
398,241
397,341
387,208
387,295
392,485
—
1
Total assets
434,195
432,381
425,377
423,420
425,175
—
2
Interest-bearing deposits
275,648
272,937
269,134
271,314
276,325
1
—
Total deposits
313,429
310,980
305,938
306,308
310,328
1
1
Borrowings
45,358
43,086
37,501
36,343
38,450
5
18
Common equity
51,499
56,184
57,632
58,136
56,341
(8)
(9)
Total stockholders' equity
56,345
61,029
63,544
64,624
61,188
(8)
(8)
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
Loans held for investment
$ 275,342
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
$ 246,463
$ 243,937
3%
13%
Interest-earning assets
394,082
390,868
387,766
390,129
388,572
1
1
Total assets
430,372
427,845
424,506
424,099
421,808
1
2
Interest-bearing deposits
271,823
269,951
269,278
273,476
273,358
1
(1)
Total deposits
309,597
307,272
305,035
308,217
305,056
1
1
Borrowings
42,277
39,943
37,464
37,054
39,911
6
6
Common equity
54,591
56,946
58,230
56,885
55,775
(4)
(2)
Total stockholders' equity
59,437
62,498
64,682
62,376
60,623
(5)
(2)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
2022 Q1 vs.
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
Performance Metrics
Net interest income growth (period over period)
(1)%
5%
7%
(1)%
(1)%
**
**
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
6
—
3
26
(12)
**
**
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
1
4
6
4
(3)
**
**
Total net revenue margin(5)
8.30
8.31
8.08
7.56
7.32
(1) bps
98 bps
Net interest margin(6)
6.49
6.60
6.35
5.89
5.99
(11)
50
Return on average assets
2.23
2.27
2.92
3.34
3.16
(4)
(93)
Return on average tangible assets(7)
2.31
2.35
3.03
3.46
3.27
(4)
(96)
Return on average common equity(8)
16.98
16.13
20.52
24.24
23.22
85
(6)%
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
23.36
21.82
27.50
32.75
31.61
154
(8)
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment
6.61
7.00
6.62
6.44
6.13
(39)
48 bps
Efficiency ratio(10)
55.68
57.63
53.46
53.78
52.58
(195)
310
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
44.45
45.32
43.87
45.38
45.54
(87)
(109)
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
18.4
20.7
22.1
22.6
20.7
(230)
(230)
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
51.5
50.8
50.8
52.0
51.7
1%
—%
Credit Quality Metrics
Allowance for credit losses
$ 11,308
$ 11,430
$ 11,573
$ 12,346
$ 14,017
(1)%
(19)%
Allowance coverage ratio
4.03%
4.12%
4.43%
4.95%
5.77%
(9) bps
(174) bps
Net charge-offs
$ 767
$ 527
$ 426
$ 541
$ 740
46%
4%
Net charge-off rate(12)
1.11%
0.79%
0.67%
0.88%
1.21%
32 bps
(10) bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.08
2.25
1.97
1.75
1.82
(17)
26
30+ day delinquency rate
2.21
2.41
2.13
1.89
1.98
(20)
23
Capital Ratios(13)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
12.7%
13.1%
13.8%
14.5%
14.6%
(40) bps
(190) bps
Tier 1 capital
14.1
14.5
15.7
16.6
16.2
(40)
(210)
Total capital
16.4
16.9
18.2
18.8
18.6
(50)
(220)
Tier 1 leverage
11.3
11.6
12.2
12.4
11.7
(30)
(40)
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
8.7
9.9
10.4
10.6
10.1
(120)
(140)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
Interest income:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 6,367
$ 6,451
$ 6,205
$ 5,753
$ 5,854
(1)%
9%
Investment securities
402
368
317
370
391
9
3
Other
15
12
16
16
16
25
(6)
Total interest income
6,784
6,831
6,538
6,139
6,261
(1)
8
Interest expense:
Deposits
218
222
228
237
269
(2)
(19)
Securitized debt obligations
29
30
29
28
32
(3)
(9)
Senior and subordinated notes
131
121
116
122
129
8
2
Other borrowings
9
8
9
9
9
13
—
Total interest expense
387
381
382
396
439
2
(12)
Net interest income
6,397
6,450
6,156
5,743
5,822
(1)
10
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
677
381
(342)
(1,160)
(823)
78
**
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
5,720
6,069
6,498
6,903
6,645
(6)
(14)
Non-interest income:
Interchange fees, net
1,033
1,005
1,022
1,016
817
3
26
Service charges and other customer-related fees
400
435
407
384
352
(8)
14
Other
343
228
245
231
122
50
181
Total non-interest income
1,776
1,668
1,674
1,631
1,291
6
38
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and associate benefits
2,026
1,941
1,852
1,781
1,847
4
10
Occupancy and equipment
513
527
481
523
472
(3)
9
Marketing
918
999
751
620
501
(8)
83
Professional services
397
449
358
341
292
(12)
36
Communications and data processing
339
326
319
315
302
4
12
Amortization of intangibles
14
13
5
5
6
8
133
Other
344
423
420
381
320
(19)
8
Total non-interest expense
4,551
4,678
4,186
3,966
3,740
(3)
22
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,945
3,059
3,986
4,568
4,196
(4)
(30)
Income tax provision
542
633
882
1,031
869
(14)
(38)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
2,403
2,426
3,104
3,537
3,327
(1)
(28)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(1)
—
(1)
(2)
**
**
Net income
2,403
2,425
3,104
3,536
3,325
(1)
(28)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(28)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(28)
33
—
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(74)
(79)
(60)
(61)
(23)
(7)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
—
(34)
(12)
—
—
**
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
$ 3,236
1
(28)
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
4%
(20)%
Net income per basic common share
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
4
(20)
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
4
(20)
Net income per diluted common share
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
4
(20)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic common shares
410.4
422.5
438.8
450.6
458.6
(3)
(11)
Diluted common shares
412.2
424.3
440.5
452.3
460.1
(3)
(10)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,107
$ 4,164
$ 5,444
$ 5,312
$ 4,670
23%
9%
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
21,697
17,582
21,180
29,534
45,825
23
(53)
Total cash and cash equivalents
26,804
21,746
26,624
34,846
50,495
23
(47)
Restricted cash for securitization investors
281
308
234
242
1,779
(9)
(84)
Securities available for sale
89,076
95,261
98,149
101,766
99,165
(6)
(10)
Loans held for investment:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
257,505
252,468
238,475
226,130
219,182
2
17
Loans held in consolidated trusts
22,961
24,872
22,915
23,467
23,949
(8)
(4)
Total loans held for investment
280,466
277,340
261,390
249,597
243,131
1
15
Allowance for credit losses
(11,308)
(11,430)
(11,573)
(12,346)
(14,017)
(1)
(19)
Net loans held for investment
269,158
265,910
249,817
237,251
229,114
1
17
Loans held for sale
1,155
5,888
6,300
6,522
2,896
(80)
(60)
Premises and equipment, net
4,238
4,210
4,204
4,227
4,277
1
(1)
Interest receivable
1,479
1,460
1,418
1,372
1,380
1
7
Goodwill
14,784
14,782
14,652
14,654
14,654
—
1
Other assets
27,220
22,816
23,979
22,540
21,415
19
27
Total assets
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
$ 425,175
—
2
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions)
Liabilities:
Interest payable
$ 261
$ 281
$ 241
$ 301
$ 288
(7)%
(9)%
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
37,781
38,043
36,804
34,994
34,003
(1)
11
Interest-bearing deposits
275,648
272,937
269,134
271,314
276,325
1
—
Total deposits
313,429
310,980
305,938
306,308
310,328
1
1
Securitized debt obligations
13,740
14,994
12,635
10,561
12,071
(8)
14
Other debt:
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
594
820
825
845
842
(28)
(29)
Senior and subordinated notes
26,976
27,219
23,983
24,878
25,467
(1)
6
Other borrowings
4,048
53
58
59
70
**
**
Total other debt
31,618
28,092
24,866
25,782
26,379
13
20
Other liabilities
18,802
17,005
18,153
15,844
14,921
11
26
Total liabilities
377,850
371,352
361,833
358,796
363,987
2
4
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
—
—
Common stock
7
7
7
7
7
—
—
Additional paid-in capital, net
34,286
34,112
35,051
35,472
33,671
1
2
Retained earnings
53,099
51,006
48,944
46,461
43,167
4
23
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,093)
374
1,360
1,792
1,783
**
**
Treasury stock, at cost
(26,954)
(24,470)
(21,818)
(19,108)
(17,440)
10
55
Total stockholders' equity
56,345
61,029
63,544
64,624
61,188
(8)
(8)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
$ 425,175
—
2
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
(1)
Total net revenue was reduced by $192 million in Q1 2022, $151 million in Q4 2021, $123 million in Q3 2021, $175 million in Q2 2021 and $180 million in Q1
2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
(2)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the
sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure.
See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(3)
On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net
income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-
cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G, and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income
available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021.
(4)
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See
"Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(5)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(6)
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(7)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period
divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for
additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(8)
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from
discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be
comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
(9)
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common
stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our
calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of
Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(10)
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted
efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for
additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(11)
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted
operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(12)
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
(13)
Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
(14)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2022 Q1
2021 Q4
2021 Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 279,022
$ 6,367
9.13%
$ 272,805
$ 6,451
9.46%
$ 246,675
$ 5,854
9.49%
Investment securities
94,700
402
1.70
96,421
368
1.53
98,296
391
1.59
Cash equivalents and other
20,360
15
0.29
21,642
12
0.22
43,601
16
0.15
Total interest-earning assets
$ 394,082
$ 6,784
6.89
$ 390,868
$ 6,831
6.99
$ 388,572
$ 6,261
6.45
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 271,823
$ 218
0.32
$ 269,951
$ 222
0.33
$ 273,358
$ 269
0.39
Securitized debt obligations
13,740
29
0.84
13,775
30
0.87
12,240
32
1.05
Senior and subordinated notes
26,481
131
1.98
25,454
121
1.90
26,968
129
1.91
Other borrowings and liabilities
3,633
9
1.00
2,279
8
1.50
2,210
9
1.62
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 315,677
$ 387
0.49
$ 311,459
$ 381
0.49
$ 314,776
$ 439
0.56
Net interest income/spread
$ 6,397
6.40
$ 6,450
6.50
$ 5,822
5.89
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.09
0.10
0.10
Net interest margin
6.49%
6.60%
5.99%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 107,987
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
$ 95,309
$ 91,099
(1)%
19%
International card businesses
5,975
6,049
5,772
5,708
8,028
(1)
(26)
Total credit card
113,962
114,772
105,030
101,017
99,127
(1)
15
Consumer banking:
Auto
78,604
75,779
74,716
71,713
67,059
4
17
Retail banking
1,726
1,867
2,396
3,046
3,143
(8)
(45)
Total consumer banking
80,330
77,646
77,112
74,759
70,202
3
14
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
34,354
35,262
33,096
29,616
30,008
(3)
14
Commercial and industrial
51,820
49,660
46,152
44,205
43,794
4
18
Total commercial banking
86,174
84,922
79,248
73,821
73,802
1
17
Total loans held for investment
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
$ 243,131
1
15
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 105,536
$ 102,717
$ 96,309
$ 91,535
$ 92,594
3%
14%
International card businesses
5,944
5,871
5,737
8,139
7,940
1
(25)
Total credit card
111,480
108,588
102,046
99,674
100,534
3
11
Consumer banking:
Auto
76,892
75,284
73,296
69,543
66,185
2
16
Retail banking
1,797
2,160
2,700
3,162
3,049
(17)
(41)
Total consumer banking
78,689
77,444
75,996
72,705
69,234
2
14
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
34,671
33,591
30,314
30,124
29,856
3
16
Commercial and industrial
50,502
47,536
44,745
43,960
44,313
6
14
Total commercial banking
85,173
81,127
75,059
74,084
74,169
5
15
Total average loans held for investment
$ 275,342
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
$ 246,463
$ 243,937
3
13
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
2.12%
1.49%
1.36%
2.28%
2.54%
63 bps
(42) bps
International card businesses
3.20
0.14
2.72
2.41
2.30
306
90
Total credit card
2.18
1.42
1.43
2.29
2.52
76
(34)
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.66
0.58
0.18
(0.12)
0.47
8
19
Retail banking
4.31
6.69
2.45
1.41
1.68
(238)
263
Total consumer banking
0.75
0.75
0.27
(0.06)
0.52
—
23
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
—
—
0.01
0.04
0.06
—
(6)
Commercial and industrial
0.11
(0.03)
0.07
(0.21)
0.11
14
—
Total commercial banking
0.06
(0.02)
0.05
(0.11)
0.09
8
(3)
Total net charge-offs
1.11
0.79
0.67
0.88
1.21
32
(10)
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
2.32%
2.22%
1.93%
1.68%
2.24%
10 bps
8 bps
International card businesses
3.58
3.42
3.27
2.89
2.51
16
107
Total credit card
2.38
2.28
2.00
1.75
2.26
10
12
Consumer banking:
Auto
3.85
4.32
3.65
3.26
3.12
(47)
73
Retail banking
0.74
1.92
1.15
0.79
1.02
(118)
(28)
Total consumer banking
3.78
4.26
3.58
3.16
3.03
(48)
75
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(1)(2)
Credit card:
International card businesses
0.14%
0.16%
0.16%
0.20%
0.17%
(2) bps
(3) bps
Total credit card
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.41
0.45
0.36
0.29
0.29
(4)
12
Retail banking
2.63
2.51
2.20
1.75
1.16
12
147
Total consumer banking
0.46
0.50
0.42
0.35
0.33
(4)
13
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.98
1.09
0.87
1.02
0.78
(11)
20
Commercial and industrial
0.69
0.64
0.68
1.03
1.02
5
(33)
Total commercial banking
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
0.92
(1)
(11)
Total nonperforming loans
0.38
0.40
0.35
0.41
0.38
(2)
—
Total nonperforming assets
0.40
0.41
0.37
0.43
0.40
(1)
—
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic
International
Total Credit
Auto
Retail
Total
Commercial
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of December 31, 2021
$ 7,968
$ 377
$ 8,345
$ 1,852
$ 66
$ 1,918
$ 1,167
$ 11,430
Charge-offs
(867)
(88)
(955)
(326)
(23)
(349)
(17)
(1,321)
Recoveries
308
40
348
199
4
203
3
554
Net charge-offs
(559)
(48)
(607)
(127)
(19)
(146)
(14)
(767)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
559
(14)
545
127
3
130
(27)
648
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
—
(62)
(62)
—
(16)
(16)
(41)
(119)
Other changes(3)
—
(3)
(3)
—
—
—
—
(3)
Balance as of March 31, 2022
7,968
312
8,280
1,852
50
1,902
1,126
11,308
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of December 31, 2021
—
—
—
—
—
—
165
165
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
35
35
Balance as of March 31, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
200
200
Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2022
$ 7,968
$ 312
$ 8,280
$ 1,852
$ 50
$ 1,902
$ 1,326
$ 11,508
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(4)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,839
$ 2,113
$ 607
$ (162)
$ 6,397
Non-interest income (loss)
1,458
105
277
(64)
1,776
Total net revenue (loss)
5,297
2,218
884
(226)
8,173
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
545
130
8
(6)
677
Non-interest expense
2,783
1,236
488
44
4,551
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,969
852
388
(264)
2,945
Income tax provision (benefit)
469
202
92
(221)
542
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,500
$ 650
$ 296
$ (43)
$ 2,403
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(4)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,865
$ 2,158
$ 595
$ (168)
$ 6,450
Non-interest income (loss)
1,261
142
345
(80)
1,668
Total net revenue (loss)
5,126
2,300
940
(248)
8,118
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
423
2
(44)
—
381
Non-interest expense
2,799
1,285
520
74
4,678
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,904
1,013
464
(322)
3,059
Income tax provision (benefit)
451
239
109
(166)
633
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,453
$ 774
$ 355
$ (156)
$ 2,426
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(4)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,372
$ 2,030
$ 520
$ (100)
$ 5,822
Non-interest income (loss)
1,029
141
240
(119)
1,291
Total net revenue (loss)
4,401
2,171
760
(219)
7,113
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(492)
(126)
(203)
(2)
(823)
Non-interest expense
2,135
1,117
419
69
3,740
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
2,758
1,180
544
(286)
4,196
Income tax provision (benefit)
653
278
128
(190)
869
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,105
$ 902
$ 416
$ (96)
$ 3,327
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Credit Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 3,839
$ 3,865
$ 3,620
$ 3,217
$ 3,372
(1)%
14%
Non-interest income
1,458
1,261
1,263
1,253
1,029
16
42
Total net revenue
5,297
5,126
4,883
4,470
4,401
3
20
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
545
423
(198)
(635)
(492)
29
**
Non-interest expense
2,783
2,799
2,424
2,263
2,135
(1)
30
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,969
1,904
2,657
2,842
2,758
3
(29)
Income tax provision
469
451
627
672
653
4
(28)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,500
$ 1,453
$ 2,030
$ 2,170
$ 2,105
3
(29)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 113,962
$ 114,772
$ 105,030
$ 101,017
$ 99,127
(1)
15
Average loans held for investment
111,480
108,588
102,046
99,674
100,534
3
11
Average yield on loans outstanding(5)
14.97%
14.94%
14.88%
14.04%
14.49%
3 bps
48 bps
Total net revenue margin(6)
18.56
18.11
18.33
17.59
17.17
45
139
Net charge-off rate
2.18
1.42
1.43
2.29
2.52
76
(34)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.38
2.28
2.00
1.75
2.26
10
12
30+ day delinquency rate
2.39
2.29
2.00
1.75
2.27
10
12
Nonperforming loan rate(1)
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
Purchase volume(7)
$ 133,662
$ 149,982
$ 136,614
$ 132,676
$ 108,333
(11)%
23%
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Domestic Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 3,620
$ 3,558
$ 3,319
$ 2,944
$ 3,095
2%
17%
Non-interest income
1,248
1,190
1,200
1,183
959
5
30
Total net revenue
4,868
4,748
4,519
4,127
4,054
3
20
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
559
384
(200)
(561)
(491)
46
**
Non-interest expense
2,564
2,564
2,191
2,034
1,923
—
33
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,745
1,800
2,528
2,654
2,622
(3)
(33)
Income tax provision
414
424
597
626
619
(2)
(33)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,331
$ 1,376
$ 1,931
$ 2,028
$ 2,003
(3)
(34)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 107,987
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
$ 95,309
$ 91,099
(1)
19
Average loans held for investment
105,536
102,717
96,309
91,535
92,594
3
14
Average yield on loans outstanding(5)
14.82%
14.86%
14.80%
13.91%
14.34%
(4) bps
48 bps
Total net revenue margin(6)
18.28
18.14
18.40
17.66
17.15
14
113
Net charge-off rate
2.12
1.49
1.36
2.28
2.54
63
(42)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.32
2.22
1.93
1.68
2.24
10
8
Purchase volume(7)
$ 126,284
$ 138,825
$ 126,057
$ 122,456
$ 99,960
(9)%
26%
Refreshed FICO scores:(8)
Greater than 660
70%
71%
71%
72%
70%
(1)
—
660 or below
30
29
29
28
30
1
—
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Consumer Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 2,113
$ 2,158
$ 2,159
$ 2,101
$ 2,030
(2)%
4%
Non-interest income
105
142
127
144
141
(26)
(26)
Total net revenue
2,218
2,300
2,286
2,245
2,171
(4)
2
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
130
2
(91)
(306)
(126)
**
**
Non-interest expense
1,236
1,285
1,186
1,123
1,117
(4)
11
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
852
1,013
1,191
1,428
1,180
(16)
(28)
Income tax provision
202
239
282
337
278
(15)
(27)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 650
$ 774
$ 909
$ 1,091
$ 902
(16)
(28)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 80,330
$ 77,646
$ 77,112
$ 74,759
$ 70,202
3
14
Average loans held for investment
78,689
77,444
75,996
72,705
69,234
2
14
Average yield on loans held for investment(5)
7.17%
7.55%
7.78%
7.99%
8.16%
(38) bps
(99) bps
Auto loan originations
$ 11,713
$ 9,721
$ 11,570
$ 12,959
$ 8,833
20%
33%
Period-end deposits
258,359
256,407
252,387
251,155
254,001
1
2
Average deposits
255,265
253,372
251,307
252,488
249,499
1
2
Average deposits interest rate
0.29%
0.30%
0.30%
0.31%
0.36%
(1) bps
(7) bps
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
0.75
0.75
0.27
(0.06)
0.52
—
23
30+ day performing delinquency rate
3.78
4.26
3.58
3.16
3.03
(48)
75
30+ day delinquency rate
4.13
4.66
3.88
3.40
3.25
(53)
88
Nonperforming loan rate(1)
0.46
0.50
0.42
0.35
0.33
(4)
13
Nonperforming asset rate(2)
0.52
0.56
0.47
0.40
0.39
(4)
13
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(9)
Greater than 660
51%
50%
49%
48%
47%
1%
4%
621 - 660
20
20
20
20
20
—
—
620 or below
29
30
31
32
33
(1)
(4)
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Commercial Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 607
$ 595
$ 578
$ 460
$ 520
2%
17%
Non-interest income
277
345
306
257
240
(20)
15
Total net revenue(6)
884
940
884
717
760
(6)
16
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
8
(44)
(53)
(219)
(203)
**
**
Non-interest expense
488
520
459
417
419
(6)
16
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
388
464
478
519
544
(16)
(29)
Income tax provision
92
109
113
123
128
(16)
(28)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 296
$ 355
$ 365
$ 396
$ 416
(17)
(29)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 86,174
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
$ 73,821
$ 73,802
1
17
Average loans held for investment
85,173
81,127
75,059
74,084
74,169
5
15
Average yield on loans held for investment(4)(5)
2.66%
2.71%
2.77%
2.72%
2.76%
(5) bps
(10) bps
Period-end deposits
$ 45,232
$ 44,809
$ 43,347
$ 42,973
$ 41,552
1%
9%
Average deposits
45,008
44,206
42,729
42,311
40,107
2
12
Average deposits interest rate
0.12%
0.12%
0.15%
0.14%
0.18%
—
(6) bps
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
0.06
(0.02)
0.05
(0.11)
0.09
8 bps
(3)
Nonperforming loan rate(1)
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
0.92
(1)
(11)
Nonperforming asset rate(2)
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
0.92
(1)
(11)
Risk category:(10)
Noncriticized
$ 80,586
$ 79,014
$ 73,218
$ 67,481
$ 66,299
2%
22%
Criticized performing
4,893
5,209
5,429
5,581
6,821
(6)
(28)
Criticized nonperforming
695
699
601
759
682
(1)
2
Total commercial banking loans
$ 86,174
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
$ 73,821
$ 73,802
1
17
Risk category as a percentage of period-end
Noncriticized
93.5%
93.1%
92.3%
91.4%
89.9%
40 bps
360 bps
Criticized performing
5.7
6.1
6.9
7.6
9.2
(40)
(350)
Criticized nonperforming
0.8
0.8
0.8
1.0
0.9
—
(10)
Total commercial banking loans
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
2022 Q1 vs.
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions)
Other
Earnings:
Net interest loss
$ (162)
$ (168)
$ (201)
$ (35)
$ (100)
(4)%
62%
Non-interest loss
(64)
(80)
(22)
(23)
(119)
(20)
(46)
Total net loss(4)
(226)
(248)
(223)
(58)
(219)
(9)
3
Benefit for credit losses
(6)
—
—
—
(2)
**
**
Non-interest expense(11)
44
74
117
163
69
(41)
(36)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(264)
(322)
(340)
(221)
(286)
(18)
(8)
Income tax benefit
(221)
(166)
(140)
(101)
(190)
33
16
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
$ (43)
$ (156)
$ (200)
$ (120)
$ (96)
(72)
(55)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end deposits
$ 9,838
$ 9,764
$ 10,204
$ 12,180
$ 14,775
1
(33)
Average deposits
9,324
9,694
10,999
13,418
15,450
(4)
(40)
Total
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 6,397
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
$ 5,743
$ 5,822
(1)%
10%
Non-interest income
1,776
1,668
1,674
1,631
1,291
6
38
Total net revenue
8,173
8,118
7,830
7,374
7,113
1
15
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
677
381
(342)
(1,160)
(823)
78
**
Non-interest expense
4,551
4,678
4,186
3,966
3,740
(3)
22
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,945
3,059
3,986
4,568
4,196
(4)
(30)
Income tax provision
542
633
882
1,031
869
(14)
(38)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,403
$ 2,426
$ 3,104
$ 3,537
$ 3,327
(1)
(28)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
$ 243,131
1
15
Average loans held for investment
275,342
267,159
253,101
246,463
243,937
3
13
Period-end deposits
313,429
310,980
305,938
306,308
310,328
1
1
Average deposits
309,597
307,272
305,035
308,217
305,056
1
1
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
(1)
Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category.
(2)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total
nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets.
(3)
Primarily represents foreign currency translation adjustments.
(4)
Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields
on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category.
(5)
Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include
any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing.
(6)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period.
(7)
Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions.
(8)
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores
are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO
scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category.
(9)
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from
three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included
in the 620 or below category.
(10)
Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities.
(11)
Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)
Basel III Standardized Approach
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
Regulatory Capital Metrics
Common equity excluding AOCI
$ 57,390
$ 58,206
$ 58,705
$ 58,969
$ 57,607
Adjustments:
AOCI, net of tax(2)
(20)
(23)
(33)
(5)
(13)
Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities
(14,559)
(14,562)
(14,435)
(14,440)
(14,444)
Intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities
(94)
(108)
(84)
(76)
(81)
Other
(16)
(12)
(15)
(16)
(18)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$ 42,701
$ 43,501
$ 44,138
$ 44,432
$ 43,051
Tier 1 capital
$ 47,547
$ 48,346
$ 50,049
$ 50,920
$ 47,898
Total capital(3)
55,059
56,089
57,851
57,932
54,780
Risk-weighted assets
336,739
332,673
318,729
307,334
295,209
Adjusted average assets(4)
418,957
415,141
411,216
411,032
408,596
Capital Ratios
Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)
12.7%
13.1%
13.8%
14.5%
14.6%
Tier 1 capital(6)
14.1
14.5
15.7
16.6
16.2
Total capital(7)
16.4
16.9
18.2
18.8
18.6
Tier 1 leverage(4)
11.3
11.6
12.2
12.4
11.7
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(8)
8.7
9.9
10.4
10.6
10.1
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results. These adjusted
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Q1
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
Adjusted diluted EPS:
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
$ 3,236
Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries
—
—
45
55
—
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)
2,318
2,296
3,032
3,501
3,236
Income tax impacts
—
—
(11)
(13)
—
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 3,021
$ 3,488
$ 3,236
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)
412.2
424.3
440.5
452.3
460.1
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
—
0.08
0.09
—
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.86
$ 7.71
$ 7.03
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$ 4,551
$ 4,678
$ 4,186
$ 3,966
$ 3,740
Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries
—
—
(45)
(55)
—
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 4,551
$ 4,678
$ 4,141
$ 3,911
$ 3,740
Total net revenue (GAAP)
$ 8,173
$ 8,118
$ 7,830
$ 7,374
$ 7,113
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
55.68%
57.63%
53.46%
53.78%
52.58%
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
—
(57) bps
(74) bps
—
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.68%
57.63%
52.89%
53.04%
52.58%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:
Operating expense (GAAP)
$ 3,633
$ 3,679
$ 3,435
$ 3,346
$ 3,239
Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries
—
—
(45)
(55)
—
Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)
$ 3,633
$ 3,679
$ 3,390
$ 3,291
$ 3,239
Total net revenue (GAAP)
$ 8,173
$ 8,118
$ 7,830
$ 7,374
$ 7,113
Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)
44.45%
45.32%
43.87%
45.38%
45.54%
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
—
(57) bps
(75) bps
—
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
44.45%
45.32%
43.30%
44.63%
45.54%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures consist of TCE, tangible assets and metrics computed using these amounts, which include tangible book value per common
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
(Dollars in millions)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)
Stockholders' equity
$ 56,345
$ 61,029
$ 63,544
$ 64,624
$ 61,188
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,883)
(14,907)
(14,766)
(14,774)
(14,789)
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
(4,845)
(4,845)
(5,912)
(6,488)
(4,847)
Tangible common equity
$ 36,617
$ 41,277
$ 42,866
$ 43,362
$ 41,552
Tangible Common Equity (Average)
Stockholders' equity
$ 59,437
$ 62,498
$ 64,682
$ 62,376
$ 60,623
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,904)
(14,847)
(14,777)
(14,788)
(14,807)
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
(4,845)
(5,552)
(6,452)
(5,491)
(4,847)
Tangible common equity
$ 39,688
$ 42,099
$ 43,453
$ 42,097
$ 40,969
Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Total assets
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
$ 425,175
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,883)
(14,907)
(14,766)
(14,774)
(14,789)
Tangible assets
$ 419,312
$ 417,474
$ 410,611
$ 408,646
$ 410,386
Tangible Assets (Average)
Total assets
$ 430,372
$ 427,845
$ 424,506
$ 424,099
$ 421,808
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,904)
(14,847)
(14,777)
(14,788)
(14,807)
Tangible assets
$ 415,468
$ 412,998
$ 409,729
$ 409,311
$ 407,001
__________
(1)
Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
(2)
Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules.
(3)
Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital.
(4)
Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from
Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by
adjusted average assets.
(5)
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(6)
Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(7)
Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(8)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets.
(9)
Includes impact of related deferred taxes.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation