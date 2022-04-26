Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum to Examine the Changing Legal Risks of Covid-19 & the Workplace

Event Features Keynote Interview with OSHA Head Douglas L. Parker

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today that its Leadership Forum, Covid-19 & the Workplace: Navigating the Changing Legal Risks, will be held virtually May 3 from 1-2:40 pm ET. The Leadership Forum will feature insights that corporate legal departments, and law firms that advise them, need to help employers avoid legal risks and build a sound strategy in the face of the challenges of third year of Covid-19. Attendees are eligible for up to 1 CLE credit. For the full event agenda and registration information, visit http://onb-law.com/RWxi50IRhVb.

The virtual event kicks off with a fireside chat with Douglas L. Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, U.S. Department of Labor. The Head of OSHA will share latest regulatory initiatives and policy priorities regarding Covid-19 and workers' health and safety. Following this will be a panel discussion, Employment Litigation Trends and Covid-19 Compliance Challenges. Four expert panelists will discuss the Covid-19 litigation trends and key employment challenges that are shaping 2022 on topics from vaccine programs to employment agreements.

"A complex patchwork of state and local requirements around vaccines, masks, and safety protocols in the workplace has made compliance challenging," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's latest Leadership Forum provides corporate legal departments the expert insights and actionable, data-driven guidance they need to manage business, protect the health and safety of employees, and mitigate litigation risk."

Additional featured speakers include:

Elise M. Bloom , Partner, Proskauer

Matt Broad , Senior Vice President, General Counsel, & Corporate Secretary, Darden Restaurants

Steve Chariyasatit, Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Labor Relations, and Employment Law, Instacart

Meghan Cherner-Ranft , Associate General Counsel, Labor and Employment, Meta

