Appian Announces #lowcode4all

MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced #lowcode4all , a program focused on providing access to low-code education and certification to drive career advancement and opportunity for the next generation of low-code developers. The free program guides eligible participants through a clear path to learn low-code technology and complete their Appian Certified Associate Developer exam. Appian aims to issue at least 1,000 #lowcode4all scholarships this year.

By reducing the financial barriers, #lowcode4all democratizes access to a career in low-code. Initially, the #lowcode4all program is available to current undergraduate and graduate students, students who have paused their education, unemployed individuals and career-changers, and the military veteran population.

For the program, Appian created a new Low-Code Ready Badge, shareable on LinkedIn, that tells prospective employers that the candidate is trained in low-code and is ready to be a productive member of a team. After attaining the badge, program participants receive a voucher for the certification exam. After earning Appian Certified Associate Developer status, program participants have access to hiring recruiters through the #lowcode4all Hiring Partner network.

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said, "The global economy needs more developers. The ease of learning low-code enables people to shift careers, update skills, and improve their circumstances. Appian is committed to making low-code careers available for all."

#lowcode4all program participants are provided with:

A complete low-code curriculum and education resources.

A clear learning path to earn a Low-Code Ready Badge and to complete the Appian Certified Associate Developer exam for free.

Access to hiring recruiters through the Appian Partner network.

Job search skills support (resume help, interview tips, etc.).

According to Morgan Stanley, there is a 1.4 million shortage of professional software engineers in the US alone.1 Low-code technology, one of the fastest growing industries today, will fill that gap because it allows virtually anyone to be a developer. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.

As part of #lowcode4all, Appian is also establishing the #lowcode4all coalition, which will include a diverse mix of non-profit, corporate, and academic institutions to help the program reach all eligible participants. Initial partners include train-to-hire firms SkillStorm, Revature, Ethnus, and Xebia.

Organizations interested in being #lowcode4all coalition partners can contact training@appian.com .

To apply to be a #lowcode4all participant, go to www.appian.com/lowcode4all .

