AIRROBO Introduces Air Purifier AR400 As In A New Product Line To Make Smart Life A New Norm

HONG KONG, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO (us.air-robo.com), the smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies, supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking product in its new product line, pursuing a vision through value-based pricing strategy that creates superb quality products with a wide range of smart appliances that can be expected from not just robot vacuums but also air purifiers, humidifiers, etc. Featuring AIRROBO's new air purifying technology Tres Air™ Filtration to realize superior air particles blocking performance with 3 lines of defense, AIRROBO AR400 is made for large rooms to quickly, deeply and silently deliver pragmatically clean air for people to breathe freely and comfortably.

The World Health Organization has issued a global health emergency for Coronavirus due to its large impact on public health since 2019, bringing the spotlight into the need for indoor clean air, however, the rising pollution levels in cities, allergy seasons and natural disasters have produced health-threatening pollutants, irritants and fine particles in everyday life. AIRROBO AR400 then defends against these issues for people in a significant way, improving their respiratory conditions around the globe.

In 2021, there were 58,985 wildfires, compared with 58,950 in 2020, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The wild fire seasons across the year in US have been giving huge impact on environments and people in many states like California, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Washington and so on. The microscopic particles then produced from smoke can actually penetrate deep into people's lungs, causing burning eyes, a runny nose and lung diseases. With AIRROBO AR400, the allergy-prone children, seniors and those who care about the quality of air breathed in can be rest-assured. Through Tres Air™ Filtration technology with 3 lines of defense - pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and enhanced activated carbon filter, AIRROBO AR400 blocks over 99.97% allergens including fine particles at 0.3 microns, bacteria and viruses*, pet dander, VOCs and odors, providing better indoor air quality for people who value healthier lifestyle. It features CADR 300m3/h (188CFM) and provides strong and efficient air purifying performance for large space up to 430ft2(40m2) in 19 minutes.

When allergies and asthma are keeping you up at night, the unbearable disturbances do not just affect your sleep but also impair your thinking, work performance, and mood the other day. AIRROBO AR400 features improved brushless motor and fluid mechanics design to reduce noise to only 20.2 dB, which equals to the sound of rustling leaves in nature and is sonically unobtrusive, making you breathe and sleep better.

"In 2022, AIRROBO will continue to enrich its product line and bring superior products and satisfactory customer service to more households. In a time with more diversified consumer demands and a younger audience, AIRROBO has made numerous breakthroughs in integrating the supply chain and product testings to ensure the highest cost performance ratio." said Tommy Zhang, General Manager of AIRROBO.

For anyone who is ready to embrace healthier and more comfortable lifestyle, the air purifier AR400 is available for purchase on AIRROBO official website, and Walmart.

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies. Supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to more and more households around the globe, making smart home a new norm of life. Find out more at us.air-robo.com.

*The AIRROBO AR400 filters bacteria and viruses but cannot guarantee an elimination or reduction of the risk of person-to-person transmission.



