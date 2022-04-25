Upkeep of US Navy Fleet to Support Advances in US Shipbuilding

Technological advancements to boost value gains
CLEVELAND, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipyard output is forecast to increase 3.6% per year in nominal dollars through 2026, according to Shipbuilding: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Replacement of an aging US Navy fleet and the deployment of increasingly expensive ship technologies are expected to support advances. An expanding number of ships in use will spur the need for repair and maintenance services.
Rising manufacturing output, such as nonmetallic mineral products and chemicals, will support waterborne freight volumes and drive the demand for and shipments of barges, platforms, and other ships. Growth in crude oil and natural gas production volumes will also boost waterborne freight volumes and the production of associated vessels.
These and other key insights are featured in Shipbuilding: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US shipbuilding shipments in nominal US dollars. Total demand is segmented by type in terms of:
- military self-propelled ship construction
- military ship repair
- nonpropelled ship construction
- nonmilitary self-propelled ship construction
- nonmilitary ship repair
To illustrate historical trends, total shipments, trade, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.
The scope of this report encompasses US shipyards; establishments primarily engaged in building boats are excluded. For the purposes of this report, both self-propelled and nonpropelled barges are classified as ships. The value of marine engineering services, such as design and development, is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of ships are excluded from trade figures.
More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Shipbuilding-United-States-FF85020/?progid=91541
About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Industrials reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.
Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:
- total historical market size and industry output
- segmentation by products and markets
- identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators
- segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts
- a survey of the supply base
- suggested resources for further study
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Freedonia Group