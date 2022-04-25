NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocoopa, a leading brand of best-selling rechargeable hand warmers, has launched its new summer collection, Ocoopa Diveblues, in the U.S With 35 new products including beach towels and beach blankets, Ocoopa Diveblues comes in a new marine theme to call attention to turtle conservation. The new patterns include fun octopus and tropic prints, as well as a colored Energy Turtle pattern that has already proved to be a massive hit with consumers.

Setting the Holiday Mood: Ocoopa Launches Its Summer Collection, Ocoopa Diveblues in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Energy Turtle pattern, weaved with mandala drawing, is designed to encourage people to reflect inward, discover the inner strength and spiritual power and promote the positively acts on social behavior in general. Energy Turtle campaign, "Diveblues Energy Turtle Conservation Program", calling out the protection of sea turtles and story sharing on social platforms to earn the chance of getting reward with an Ocoopa Diveblues Energy Turtle beach product.

Known for their unique design and exceptional quality, Ocoopa's products are conceptualized to meet the needs of users and solve their pain points. Building on the success and reputation of its rechargeable hand warmers, Ocoopa Diveblues is no exception. Last summer's collection received a wave of positive reviews , with customers praising the products' lightweight, durable material and practical versatility.

"Recognized by shoppers across the U.S., Ocoopa is expanding its product focus beyond rechargeable hand warmers and diving into the summer spirit with our new Diveblues collection," said Vindi Hu, CEO at Ocoopa. "By adding a summer collection to our offering, we seek to become the leading brand in outdoor consumer items, serving hundreds of millions of families around the world and enhancing their outdoor experiences through our high-quality, enjoyable products."

Already, Ocoopa is a sponsor of the Raynaud's Association, a non-profit organization that provides support and education to sufferers of Raynaud's Phenomenon, which leads to exaggerated sensitivity to cold temperatures. In the future, Ocoopa will continue to work on protecting sea turtles and ocean environment, leveraging Ocoopa Diveblues to raise awareness and partnering with non-profits in the field.

To inspire people around the world to enjoy the spirit of summer even at home and in the midst of a pandemic, Ocoopa is holding a special promotion on blankets and towels until July through its official website.

About Ocoopa

Ocoopa is a leading brand of rechargeable hand warmers and a best-seller on Amazon. Building on its unwavering pursuit of superb, enjoyable products, the Ocoopa Diveblues collection is committed to providing stylish, comfortable, and high-quality beach items for all. For more information, please visit www.ocoopa.com and follow @Divebluesofficial on Facebook, divebluesofficial on Instagram, and @ocoopa_official on TikTok.

Media Contact:

Vera Li

+86 156 7313 5223

business@ocoopa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocoopa