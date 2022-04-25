OnPost, from Digital to Phygital

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPost the fashion tech platform, has made a name for itself by fusing its 360 services to fashion designers in need of expansion. As a brand aggregator, OnPost offers services that include access to their marketplace, an integration with a digital wholesale platform, a physical experience through popups and also access to the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Its newest agenda addition includes a proud participation at the most important trade shows worldwide such as: Joor , Coterie , Destination Miami and Magic Las Vegas - aiming to empower for the Latin American designers and create more opportunities to sell their products through new B2B channels.

Mariana Cantu in dress by Concepción Miranda and Malau handbag (PRNewswire)

ONPOST is committed to championing brands that have a truly unique story to tell and take them to the next level.

Founded by Ex-Harvard Business School alumni and Marketing mogul, Gabriel De La Serna , OnPost has gained an immense traction since its launch in 2019 - being called the one stop destination for up and coming LATAM designers. OnPost offers shoppers a thoughtfully edited selection of the most sustainable contemporary women's products from Latin America. Featuring both cult favorite brands as well as exciting new up-and-comers. OnPost is committed to championing brands that have a truly unique story to tell and take them to the next level.

Through participating in the best trade shows, trunk shows and pop-ups in the world, OnPost offers a unique access to their brands to be discovered each time one visits the physical and also the online destination. The platform is committed to shedding a spotlight on the designers creations and creators themselves through meaningful storytelling that engages the shopper and allows them to truly connect with the brands on the site as well as the people behind them.

The debut selection of brands on trade shows includes industry insider favorites such as Denise Kuri, Concepción Miranda, Malau, Padova, among others. In addition to the core debut offering at Coterie in New York on September 18-20, ONPOST will be showcasing a digital showroom powered by Joor all year long, as well as having a physical presence at Destination Miami on July 16-18 and Magic Las Vegas on August 8-10.

Few platforms exist at the unique intersection of beauty, fashion, sustainability and phygital fashion - four categories that are so intertwined in our daily lives. ONPOST bridges the gap between these worlds, bringing sustainable cult favorites, the new & noteworthy, and the truly unique access on the the digital Fashion world.

TRANSFORMING POSSIBILITIES INTO OPPORTUNITIES.

Top by Taarach and rings by Santa Diabla (PRNewswire)

Fernanda Medina in Concepcion Miranda top and Duo De Mar pants (PRNewswire)

Virginia Ontiveros swimsuit, Duo De Mar pants and bag (PRNewswire)

Claudia Vergara in Carolina Socias swimsuit and skirt, earrings by Tita Lopez (PRNewswire)

