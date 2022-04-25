ONE WORLD PRODUCTS' CHAIRMAN & CEO, ISIAH THOMAS, TO VISIT COLOMBIA THIS WEEK

NBA HALL-OF-FAMER TO MEET WITH PARTNERS, LANDOWNERS, CUSTOMERS, GOVERNMENT OFFICALS AND OTHERS IN CALI AND BOGOTÁ

LAS VEGAS and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) ("One World," "OWP," or the "Company"), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Isiah Thomas, will visit Cali and Bogotá in Colombia from April 26-28, 2022.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Colombia to meet with our partners, landowners, customers, government officials and other companies on our first trip without stringent COVID-19 travel restrictions," stated Mr. Thomas. "After recently signing our partnership agreement with the National Association of Mayors of Municipalities with Afro-Colombian population ("AMUNAFRO"), I'm excited for this opportunity to meet the mayors in person to reaffirm our long-term core commitment to ESG standards, to further expand our ability to perform in the marketplace and to build a strong foundation with an organization which is so rich in culture and heritage."

Mr. Thomas added, "Our partnership is committed to strengthening the economic viability of Afro-Colombian communities by utilizing One World Products' existing partnerships and experience as a leader in the cannabis and hemp industry. The goal of both OWP and AMUNAFRO is to serve the Afro-Colombian community through the formation of a business consortium of Afro-Colombian small and emerging business entities with an interest in the cultivation of industrial hemp.

"Our partnership will also serve as a vehicle for creating a database of public and private organizations in Colombia to create a clearinghouse for synergy and growth," continued Mr. Thomas. "Together, OWP and AMUNAFRO will expand technical and economic cooperation in the areas of trade, education, sports, tourism, and income generation for the benefit of the population. We are currently in the process of creating a task force to identify areas of sustainable growth and maintain the alliance while also meeting with federal government officers, embassies, and African-descendant mayors to identify and further common goals. The task force will also seek input from sector representatives, trade stakeholders, and high-ranking officials. This week's trip to Colombia enhances this vital process going forward. We are excited about the future of OWP as we continue to be a pioneer in the burgeoning industrial global hemp and cannabis space."

About Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc. Mr. Thomas previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange's Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and was a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization that focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of Indiana University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He also received his Master of Education from the University of California at Berkeley.

Mr. Thomas' business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, hemp, cannabis, and a CBD personal products company, among others. In addition, Mr. Thomas has developed a very successful champagne business, Cheurlin Champagnes. He has cultivated excellent relationships with the grower, employees, and the French government. As a result, he now owns the proprietary genetics for the Champagne grapes he produces and has perfected an international import/export system for the global distribution of the product. More information is available at www.isiahinternational.com.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp, and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

As its name suggests, One World also focuses on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Emphasizing its impact on the environment and ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land. For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/.

