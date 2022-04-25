Loox Joins Shopify Plus as Certified App Partner for Product Reviews & Referrals

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loox, the leading Product Reviews & Referrals solution for Shopify merchants today announced that it has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program .

(PRNewsfoto/Loox) (PRNewswire)

The announcement is the next step in the relationship between Loox and Shopify, having originally integrated in 2015 to help merchants of all sizes increase revenue, drive repeat purchases and improve the customer experience by collecting and displaying customer reviews.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest-growing brands," said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue, Shopify. "We're happy to welcome Loox to the program, bringing their insight and experience in reviews and user generated content to the Plus merchant community."

Shopify merchants are already collecting millions of reviews with Loox, and joining the Shopify Plus Certified App Program will deepen the relationship and open up Loox's advanced technology and customizations to even more Shopify merchants. The Shopify Plus Certified App Program means that Loox has been carefully vetted by Shopify for the performance, support, privacy, and security that enterprise merchants demand.

"Shopify enterprise merchants face a myriad of challenges as they scale, with ever-rising media spending a major factor in their acquisition costs, and Loox is there to help," said Yoni Elbaz, CEO of Loox. "Using Loox, merchants can use customer-generated content to increase conversion rates, drive repeat purchases, and encourage word-of-mouth"

Loox currently works with 100,000 Shopify merchants, and over 1,000 Shopify Plus brands, including Sennheiser and BlendJet. With over 8,000 5 star reviews on the Shopify App Store, Loox is one of the most popular apps for Shopify merchants.

"Nothing boosted our conversion rate as much as Loox," said Ryan Pamplin, CEO of BlendJet. "The review format is simply the best. It prioritizes photos and videos, which is what people want to see. It's very obvious scrolling through our reviews how real they all are, which drives crazy conversions for us!"

"I use Loox product reviews across all of my marketing channels, including social, blog posts, email, and paid ads," said Tiffany Anzalone McCasland, Head of Marketing at City Bonfires. "They play a significant role in attracting new customers, strengthening our brand presence, and increasing loyalty."

Learn more at https://loox.app/blog/shopify-plus-technology-partner

About Loox

Loox is the leading Shopify Product Reviews & Referrals app, enabling brands of all sizes to automatically collect customer reviews with photos & videos and beautifully display happy customer content. Over 100,000 Shopify & Shopify Plus merchants use Loox to boost trust, drive word of mouth and referrals, and increase customer retention and sales.

See https://loox.app

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loox