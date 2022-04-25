Katten Adds James Saling to Health Care Transactions Group in New York

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced that James A. Saling has joined the firm as a partner in the Health Care Transactions and Compliance practice in New York.

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten) (PRNewswire)

"James is highly regarded for his ability to counsel major stakeholders in the health care industry on both transactional and regulatory matters," said Lisa Atlas Genecov, chair of Katten's Health Care Transactions and Compliance practice. "He joins a highly-prized team of health care leaders skilled at helping clients resolve any transactional or regulatory compliance matter that may arise in the ever-changing health care field."

Saling advises medical and dental practices, practice management companies, hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare service providers to anticipate, address and overcome potential compliance or commercial obstacles in order to complete business deals. He counsels clients on how to navigate the ever-changing regulatory issues in the health care space.

He is extremely knowledgeable in the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law, Medicare certification and reimbursement, state licensure regulations, and the corporate practice of medicine and dentistry. Saling has also served as lead counsel to large private equity firms in their transactions with specialty medical practices, dental and endodontic practices, treatment facilities, pain clinics and urgent care centers.

Saling joins Katten from Troutman Pepper along with associate Erica Youngerman. Youngerman advises a wide array of health care entities on their most complex regulatory and transactional matters.

"It is an incredibly exciting moment for Katten's national health care transactions and compliance practice to be expanding in New York with the addition of James and Erica," said Howard R. Rubin, one of the leaders of the practice. "They are wonderful lawyers and outstanding people, who will deliver tremendous value to our clients across the health care industry."

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten.com .

NOTE TO EDITOR: James Saling is not admitted to practice law in New York. He is a member of the Florida Bar and the Tennessee Bar, and his application for admission to the New York Bar is pending.

