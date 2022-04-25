GROUNDBREAKING HEALTH SECURITY INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM, ZONETICS™, ESTABLISHES HEADQUARTERS IN PRESTIGIOUS 1871 TECHNOLOGY HUB

CHICAGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZONETICS announces today it has established headquarters in 1871, Chicago's prestigious entrepreneurial technology hub. ZONETICS, launched by TestZone™, a trusted provider of health security solutions, signed a two-year lease at 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza and plans to create 100 area jobs in the next three-to-five years.

"We are pleased to join ZONETICS in announcing Chicago as its headquarters," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "The company is well-positioned for success at 1871, a globally top rated business incubator. This pro Chicago decision is another great example that Chicago is where big ideas are being incubated and accelerated."

ZONETICS is developing a powerful AI platform to provide companies, organizations, and event planners with predictive and real-time health threat data and management tools. The platform creates proprietary insights allowing ZONETICS' public health experts to provide hyper-local health threat intelligence to allow their clients to create their own new normal.

"A strategic Health Security Intelligence program is now imperative for any event venue, business or school and needs to become the new normal for organizations of all sizes," says Mike Reed, PhD, co-founder, and Chief Science Officer, ZONETICS. "Chicago is the perfect city and 1871 the perfect location to headquarter our business. The city's well-known resilience in the face of adversity and its focus on tech startups resonates strongly with us. When an organization or a city faces public health threats, our platform provides access to data and expert tools that help predict and manage these threats to minimize economic disruption and provide business continuity."

About ZONETICS

For more information connect on LinkedIn or visit www.testzonedx.com/zonetics.

About TestZone

TestZone, Inc. is a global health security company at the forefront of the science that provides universities and businesses with multi-layered turnkey health security screening programs to identify health threats quickly and take action to mitigate spread. Founded by a group of recognized leading experts in medical science and public health, TestZone creates customizable onsite solutions that combine screening, behavioral and IT systems to make spaces safer. For more information connect on LinkedIn or visit https://www.testzonedx.com/.

