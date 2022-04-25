Graybar Achieves Record Results in First Quarter

Company Sets Records for Quarterly Net Sales and Net Income

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported its first quarter results, which included its highest quarterly net sales and net income in company history.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. (PRNewswire)

For the first three months of 2022, Graybar's net sales totaled $2.4 billion, an increase of 25.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $102.2 million, a 116.5 percent increase from the first quarter of 2021.

"After our strong performance in 2021, I am very pleased that we have sustained our momentum into the first quarter of this year," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "While economic conditions are contributing to growth, the markets we serve continue to be affected by a number of external variables. As a vital link in the supply chain, we remain focused on providing exceptional service to our customers, while we invest in our future and implement our long-term, strategic plan."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graybar