Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Attracts Global & Latin American Speakers

Key corporate executives, government officials and thought leaders to focus on improving Latin America's economy and sustainability

NEW YORK and PANAMA CITY, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from private and public sectors globally and from across Latin America will convene at the first-ever Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America event on Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19 in Panama City, Panama.

The event will delve into key global and regional issues such as trade, finance, health, cities and climate. Delegates will explore how to move forward in the wake of Covid-19, deal with impacts from geopolitical events including the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the approaching elections in Brazil and Colombia.

Confirmed speakers include Bloomberg L.P. Chairman Peter Grauer, Panama's Minister of Trade and Industry Ramón Martínez de la Guardia, and many others, including:

United States:

Juan Sebastian Gonzalez , Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, The White House

Marcelo Claure , Chairman and CEO, Claure Capital, and former CEO, SoftBank Group International

Brazil:

Landon Loomis , Vice President, Latin America , Caribbean & Global Policy, Boeing

Mauricio Rodrigues , President, Crop Science Latin America & Member of the Global Executive Committee, Bayer

Chile:

Iván H. Arriagada, Group Chief Executive Officer, Antofagasta

Mexico:

George Gordon , Vice President and Head of LATAM, Uber

Vanessa Rubio-Marquez , Former Deputy Finance Minister, Republic of Mexico

Panama:

Leon Falic , President, Duty Free America

Stanley Motta , President and Director, Motta International

Additional speakers will be announced soon. For exclusive updates, register via this link and follow @BBGNewEconomy on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media who want accreditation to cover the event can sign up via this link.



