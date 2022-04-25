BBG LAUNCHES SEISMIC SERVICES GROUP

New BBG Assessment Team Offers Seismic Risk Assessment and Structural Consulting

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading due diligence commercial real estate services firm, today announced that BBG Assessment has launched its Seismic Services practice group.

BBG Managing Director Joshua Marrow, P.E., SECB, will lead BBG Assessment's newly launched Seismic Services Group. (PRNewswire)

The seismic risk practice provides seismic risk assessment (SRA) consulting to a broad range of clients including commercial lenders, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, institutional investors, public REITS, and various government agencies.

Additional services include equity SRA reports, ASCE 41 Seismic evaluations, seismic policy and scope or work consulting (for lenders, owners, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac), seismic retrofit consulting and design services, and seismic risk peer review services.

The group's structural consulting services include structural conditional assessments, structural specialty consulting for property condition assessments (for both equity and debt), structural forensic investigations, and engineering peer review services.

The Seismic Services team includes:

Managing Director Joshua Marrow, P.E., SECB – Mr. Marrow, who will lead the group, brings more than two decades of experience in structural engineering and seismic risk consulting. His expertise focuses on structural design for new and existing buildings, seismic risk assessments, structural/ forensic investigations and litigation consulting, and construction engineering.

Throughout his career, Mr. Marrow has conducted several thousand seismic risk assessments. Additional experience includes construction and defect and budget analysis, and reviews of insurance claims for residential and commercial structures.

Mr. Marrow has participated in building code development committees for national and regional building code standards, served as the technical chair for a task group on seismic risk assessments, and authored seismic policies for lenders, investors and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Director Andy Yiu, P.E. – An expert in the field of seismic and structural engineering, Mr. Yiu has focused on structural design for existing buildings, seismic rehabilitation and retrofit of existing buildings, seismic risk assessments, construction engineering and building plans review.

Mr. Yiu has conducted seismic risk evaluations for commercial lenders, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, property owners and developers. Mr.Yiu has authored over 1,000 site-specific and portfolio seismic risk assessments.

Director Eddy Yau, P.E. – With a nearly decade-long career in seismic and structural engineering and construction management, Mr. Yau has expertise in structural design, seismic risk consulting, and seismic risk evaluation of existing buildings.

His construction management experience includes the city and county of San Francisco Department of Public Works, which included working on numerous projects such as the renovation of Heron's Head Park and Glen Canyon Park. He has authored numerous seismic risk assessment reports of various construction types of new and existing buildings.

Project Coordinator Ellen Wang – Ms. Wang has experience in project coordination and management of structural risk assessments and related assessment due diligence services. Earlier, she served as a business analyst and patent litigator.

Bill Britain, President of BBG Assessment, commented on the new practice group: "We are pleased to announce the formation of our Seismic Services team, which further strengthens our market-leading assessment capabilities for our expanding client base. We are thrilled that Joshua, Andy, Eddy and Ellen have joined the team, as their deep knowledge of and extensive experience in structural engineering and seismic risk will provide an important layer of technical expertise, while enhancing our reputation of providing unparalleled client service."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG and the Seismic Services Group, please visit www.bbgres.com and seismic.bbgres.com.

