SmallRig's Bright New RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights offer Outstanding Quality, Powerful Performance, and Total Light Control

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful introduction of the SmallRig RC 120 Point-Source Video Lights, SmallRig has upped the ante with the higher-powered RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights! The RC 220 series continue to offer total flexibility in a lightweight (only 1.65kg/3.6lbs), compact design, while noticeably increasing light output.

SmallRig RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights come in two configurations – the RC 220D for Daylight (5600K) output and RC 220B for Bi-Color (daylight or adjustable color) output. The RC 220B allows adjustment of color temperature (2700K ~ 6500K), hue, color-matching, and much more!

SmallRig’s Bright New RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights (PRNewswire)

RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights

High Luminescence: the RC 220D (220W) center illuminance reaches 98,700 Lux at 1 meter (3.3 ft) and the RC 220B (220W) center illuminance reaches 84,500 Lux at 1 meter (3.3 ft). Control output from 0 ~ 100%. (with hyper reflector)

High Color Accuracy: with CRI/TLCI scores of 96+/95+, RC 220 Series lights produce professional-level color reproduction and rendering and consistent, stable color output.

Intelligent Remote Light Control: the SmallGoGo App allows individual or group control of SmallRig lights up to 100m (328 ft) away. Remotely control light output, special effects, color temperature (RC 220B only) and more.

Ultra-Quiet Active Cooling System : the automatic circuitry activates the extremely quiet fan (<30dB) when needed for stable performance and safe, continuous use without disturbing video recording.

Standard Bowens Mount : quickly attach or remove SmallRig softboxes or choose from the impressive range of fully compatible light shaping accessories offered by other brands.

Dual Power Supply System: use adapter in the studio or popular V-mount batteries for in-the-field productions.

Price & Availability

RC 220B Bi-Color Point-Source Video Light (RRP Price: $369 US)

RC 220D Daylight Point-Source Video Light (RRP Price: $329 US)

SmallRig RC 220 COB Lights are available for order worldwide from April 22nd, 2022.

Link: https://linktr.ee/smallrig.global

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmallRig