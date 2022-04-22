Proteus' New Fund Gets Smaller Investors Access to Directional Hedge Funds

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced the launch of its latest fund in a series of alternative investment pools allowing smaller investors to access institutional-quality alternative investments. The Proteus Directional Hedge Fund of Funds I, LLC seeks to participate in upside market trends, mitigate downside risk and benefit from downside volatility of the market by allocating to managers that invest in a broad opportunity set including non-public investments, short positions and hedging techniques.

The fund is actively managed and is currently comprised of four, high-quality funds with an emphasis on complementary managers who, while primarily investing in credit and equity, diversify sources of risk and return. These strategies have historically only been available to the ultra-wealthy and institutions. The fund provides smaller investors access to these strategies.

"The fund seeks to achieve attractive long-term, risk-adjusted net returns relative to the stock and bond markets," according to Eric Knauss, Chief Investment Officer at Proteus, LLC. The minimum investment in the fund is $250,000.

"This is the next step in the evolution of fund of funds. There is no cost to access the pools we have created, yet we provide all the manager sourcing and diligence, portfolio construction as well as all the middle- and back-office servicing and support," said Eric Knauss.

Proteus remains dedicated to bringing alternative investments typically reserved for the largest endowments, pensions and the ultra-wealthy to smaller investors. This new fund joins Proteus' existing line-up of alternative asset class pools including:

Proteus Absolute Return Hedge Fund of Funds I, LLC

Proteus Income Fund I, LLC

Proteus Private Credit Core Fund I, LLC

Proteus Private Credit Non-Core Fund I, LLC

Proteus Private Equity Fund II, LLC

Proteus Real Assets Core Fund I, LLC

Proteus Real Assets Non-Core Fund I, LLC.

"This strategy is unique in that it features a high-conviction portfolio of four institutional-quality hedge funds with complementary styles to provide instant diversification and strong risk-adjusted expected returns," said Pete Keliuotis, CFA, EVP and Head of Alternatives Consulting at Callan.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform solution for high-end wealth advisors. The platform provides sophisticated access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors and their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios all on one platform, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus' fully integrated platform is an end-to-end enterprise solution which also provides sophisticated portfolio construction tools, integrated & compliant portfolio accounting and consolidated K-1 processing. To learn more about Proteus, visit www.proteuscapital.us.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has a large presence in the alternative investment market, having placed over $80 billion in alternative assets in the past five years across over 400 private markets, real assets, and hedge fund strategies. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Please click HERE for important disclosures related to this fund.

