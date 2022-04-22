The Pediatric Academic Societies 2022 Meeting Returns In-Person to Denver, Featuring the Latest in Pediatric Research

PAS 2022, taking place April 21-25 in-person and on demand, connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide.

DENVER, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting, the premier North American scholarly child health meeting, is returning in-person to Denver, April 21-25.

The PAS Meeting connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. This international gathering, delivered in-person and on demand after the live event, provides a global audience of physician-scientists, clinicians and educators at all career stages with opportunities to hear from renowned pediatric leaders on a multitude of topic areas. Attendees will receive first-hand access to the latest science and education, share their research with over 6,000 attendees, network, collaborate and make meaningful connections to help advance their professional careers. The PAS Meeting, now in its ninety-first year, was first launched by the Society for Pediatric Research in 1931.

PAS 2022 will feature a full scientific program with more than 60 specialties presenting, 500 hours of content, including 2,500 posters and over 600 oral abstract presentations. Attendees can track sessions, speakers, abstracts, topic areas and more through the program guide.

PAS is pleased to again offer an on demand registration option. Pre-recorded presentations will be available for viewing starting at the conclusion of the in-person meeting (April 26).

"The PAS Meeting presents the latest in pediatric research with scientific breakthroughs, innovative studies and medical advances," said PAS Program Chair Patrick D. Brophy, MD, MHCDS. "After three years, we are excited to return in-person to Denver, while still offering an on demand option. We look forward to connecting with this exceptional community of pediatric researchers from around the world."

PAS 2022 will feature three keynote speakers during the Opening General Session on Friday, April 22:

Grace M. Lee , MD, MPH, associate chief medical officer for practice innovation at Stanford Children's Health and professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine;

Shaquita L. Bell , MD, interim medical director at Odessa Brown Children's Clinic and clinical associate professor; and

O. N. Ray Bignall II , MD, FAAP, FASN, assistant chief diversity and health equity officer at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio . Dr. Bignall also serves as director of Kidney Health Advocacy and Community Engagement for the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

The Opening General Session will include the presentation of the 2022 Joseph W. St. Geme, Jr. Leadership Award by the Federation of Pediatric Organizations. Fernando Mendoza, MD, MPH, is this year's award recipient. Dr. Mendoza is an inspirational leader, tireless advocate for our most underserved pediatric populations, and pioneering researcher focused on immigrant health and policy. His greatest legacy may be his impact on diversity in medical education, with special attention on the pipeline for underrepresented minorities.

PAS 2022 is grateful for the support of its sponsors. The Platinum Sponsors are Reckitt-Mead Johnson, Children's Hospital Colorado and Sobi.

For more information about PAS 2022 and to register, please visit www.pas-meeting.org.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting is the premier North American scholarly child health meeting. The PAS Meeting connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting, Instagram PASMeeting and #PAS2022, and like us on Facebook PASMeeting.

