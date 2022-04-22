InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Area Rug for Households (LAX-1390)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was living in a condominium and wanted to create a carpet to protect high-traffic areas and entryways that are close in proximity," said an inventor, from Simi Valley, Calif., "so I invented the ROUND RUG. My design would provide added protection against dirt and stains and it would eliminate the constant need to clean the floors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to protect the flooring/carpeting in high traffic areas. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional area rugs. As a result, it eliminates the use of multiple rugs in one area and it could save time and effort when cleaning. The invention features a durable and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments, condos, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1390, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp