CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT'S LOYALTY PROGRAM, CAESARS REWARDS®, WINS FOR "BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE" AND "BEST PROMOTION" AT PRESTIGIOUS FREDDIE AWARDS ON APRIL 21

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider, was honored to accept two Freddie Awards for "Best Customer Service" and "Best Promotion" in the Americas region for its loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®, at the 31st annual Freddie Awards ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday, April 21. Kennedy Smith, Vice President of Marketing at Harrah's New Orleans, accepted the awards on behalf of the company at The National WWII Museum. The Freddie Awards are voted on by millions of frequent flyers and reward program members to honor excellence in the travel loyalty industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Family-Style Service is a core value at Caesars Entertainment, and our Team Members work hard every day to make it a reality," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "On behalf of everyone at Caesars Entertainment, it is a tremendous honor and we're grateful to be recognized for this award by our Caesars Rewards members nationwide."

Caesars Rewards is a fully connected ecosystem where members can earn and redeem credits on gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining and shopping at more than 50 destinations and through the Caesars Sportsbook app across the U.S. With more than 65 million members, it is the largest loyalty program in the gaming industry and has continuously been recognized by members and the industry as one of the best customer loyalty programs at the Global Gaming Awards, the Freddie Awards and in the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

"Caesars Rewards has long been a leader in giving our members the most ways to earn and redeem in the most places," said Josh Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "With more than 50 Caesars Rewards destinations, and the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app available in many additional states, Caesars Rewards members have more ways than ever to earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits for every way they play, stay and dine."

The annual Freddie Awards first launched in 1988 to give frequent flyers and travelers the opportunity to recognize the world's best airlines, hotel loyalty programs and loyalty credit cards. Today, with millions of ballots cast annually, they have become the most prestigious member-generated awards in the travel loyalty industry.

Caesars Rewards members also have access to exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars Rewards destinations, invitation-only events, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences thanks to an extensive collection of sports, entertainment, celebrity chef, and travel partnerships.

For information on the expanded perks of Caesars Rewards as well as more on the advantages Caesars Rewards membership can bring and how to join, please visit www.caesars.com/myrewards.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.