WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend

MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 72.75 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 13, 2022. This marks the 319th consecutive quarter — dating back to 1942 — that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has 38,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and $39 billion of assets.

